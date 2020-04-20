La maratona del digital design si fa in streaming

A ottobre (evento confermato: dal 22 al 24 a Milano) è prevista la quinta edizione dei Digital Design Days, appuntamento internazionale dedicato al design digitale, all’innovazione aperta, alle tecnologie d’avanguardia, alla creatività, ideato nel 2016 da Filippo Spiezia e prodotto dalla Format Division di SG Company.

Ma prima si terrà il DDD Live Online, una tre giorni in streaming dal 6 all’8 maggio.

Filippo Spiezia, fondatore, direttore creativo e regista dei Digital Design Days ha inteso organizzare un evento online capace di riunire tutta la comunità del design digitale.

Creativi, visionari, innovatori, digital designer di tutto il mondo hanno accettato l’invito per realizzare il più grande evento live streaming globale della comunità digitale, per dimostrare come si può reagire in modo costruttivo anche nei momenti più difficili.

Collegati da 20 paesi, gli oltre 100 speaker porteranno la propria esperienza da casa, combinando ispirazione e apprendimento ma soprattutto alimentando la community di contenuti innovativi, ispirarci guardando al futuro, migliorare le nostre competenze e a creare nuovi contatti e relazioni.

Come stiamo approfittando di questo tempo? Cosa stiamo creando? Cosa stiamo imparando? Come ci siamo reinventati? Torneremo indietro, o cambieremo per sempre?sono alcune delle domande a cui i relatori risponderanno, confrontandosi su cultura, processi di lavoro, relazioni con i clienti.

La maratona di 36 ore è programmata nei giorni 6-7-8 maggio, dalle ore 10 alle ore 22.

Il programma è in continuo aggiornamento sul sito www.ddd.it.

