Home Digitale La maratona del digital design si fa in streaming
Digitale

La maratona del digital design si fa in streaming

social design

A ottobre (evento confermato: dal 22 al 24 a Milano) è prevista la quinta edizione dei Digital Design Days, appuntamento internazionale dedicato al design digitale, all’innovazione aperta, alle tecnologie d’avanguardia, alla creatività, ideato nel 2016 da Filippo Spiezia e prodotto dalla Format Division di SG Company.

Ma prima si terrà il DDD Live Online, una tre giorni in streaming dal 6 all’8 maggio.

Filippo Spiezia, fondatore, direttore creativo e regista dei Digital Design Days ha inteso organizzare un evento online capace di riunire tutta la comunità del design digitale.

Creativi, visionari, innovatori, digital designer di tutto il mondo hanno accettato l’invito per realizzare il più grande evento live streaming globale della comunità digitale, per dimostrare come si può reagire in modo costruttivo anche nei momenti più difficili.

Collegati da 20 paesi, gli oltre 100 speaker porteranno la propria esperienza da casa, combinando ispirazione e apprendimento ma soprattutto alimentando la community di contenuti innovativi, ispirarci guardando al futuro, migliorare le nostre competenze e a creare nuovi contatti e relazioni.

Come stiamo approfittando di questo tempo? Cosa stiamo creando? Cosa stiamo imparando? Come ci siamo reinventati? Torneremo indietro, o cambieremo per sempre?sono alcune delle domande a cui i relatori risponderanno, confrontandosi su cultura,  processi di lavoro, relazioni con i clienti.

La maratona di 36 ore è programmata nei giorni 6-7-8 maggio, dalle ore 10 alle ore 22.

Per partecipare bisogna iscriversi qui.

Il programma è in continuo aggiornamento sul sito www.ddd.it.

L’elendo degli invitati

Nome Ruolo Società
Alessandro Durando Founder & Creative Director Nerdo
A Maggio, S Benedetto Jakala
Alessandro Schintu Head of Huawei Mobile Services Italy Huawei
Alex Brunori Creative Impact Lead MENA Google
Alvin Groen Founder & Creative Director Rare Volume
Ana Criado Zahonero Motion Designer & Director ACZ
Andreas Anderskou Founder & Creative Director Hello Monday
Andrew Jones Founder & Creative Director Future Deluxe
Andy Buchan Founder & Creative Director Kuva
Anrick Bregman Immersive AR & VR Director StudioANRK
Antonio Grillo User Experience & Service Design Lead Digital Entity NTT Data
Ash Thorp Art Director & Designer AltC Inc
A Benigno, F Sergio Fjord
Bartek Rozbicki Head of VR Syzygy
B Sheppard, M Dalrymple Partners McKinsey Digital
Benoit Rondeux Founder & Creative Director Epic Agency
Bradley G Munkowitz Artist & Director GMunk
Burton Rast UX Design Lead Google
Che Douglas VP Design Booking
Chris Do Founder & Creative Director The Futur
Cindy Chanstain SVP Global Customer Experience & Design Mastercard
Claudio Guglieri Group Creative Director Huge
D Potter, D Akuratti Founder & Creative Director Immersive Garden
Daniel Meyers Founding Principal Plus and greater than
Danny Yount Motion Designer & Director Prodigal Pictures
David Carson Graphic Designer Legend
David Ronhel Founder & Creative Director HKI
David Sheldon Founder & Creative Director Territory Studio
Davide Bianca Head of Entertaiment Unit9
Dot Lung Mother of Social Media Dragons Dot Lung
Dust LeBlanc Locomotive Montreal, CAN
Enea Rossi Founder & Creative Director Adoratorio
Eyal Zuri Founder Muzli / InVision
Federico Ferrazza Director Wired
Ferdi Alici Partner & Creative Director Ouchhh
Fernando Ramirez Founder & Creative Director Watson DG
Filipe Carvalho Motion Designer & Director Foreign Affairs
Francesco Bernabei Founder & Managing Director Monogrid
Francesco Zurlo Head of XDA Politecnico Milano
Gavin Little Sound Designer Echolab
Giorgia Lupi Partner Pentagram
Giulia Baroni Product Designer (EMEA) Bain Digital Hub
Giuseppe Stigliano Chief Executive Officer Wunderman Thompson
Henry Daubrez Founder & Creative Director Dogstudio
Jakob Kahlen Founder Trouble
James White Artist & Designer Signalnoise
Joel Pilger Founder RevThink
Keri Elmsly SVP Immersive Dev & Production Madison Square Garden
Kevin Strunk Senior Manager Marketing FIFA EA Sports
Kyoko Takeyama Public Speaker Trainer
Liva Grinberga Lead Designer Mediamonks
Lorenzo Cordioli Tech Lead AQuest
Luca Petroni Head of Customer Insights Assist Digital
Luca Vergano Vice President Strategy Elephant
Marcelo Baldin Sound Designer Combustion Studio
Marco Molteni, Margherita Monguzzi Founder & Creative Director J&H
Margot Gabel Lead Designer Build in Amsterdam
Mark Wilson Senior Writer Fast Company
Mate Steinforth Founder & Creative Director Sehsucht
Matias Corea Founder Behance
Mauro Porcini SVP & Chief Design Officer PepsiCo
Michael Anthony Modena Founder & Creative Director Active Theory
Michelle Morrison Design Operations Dropbox
Mirco Pasqualini Strategic & Innovation Design
Mr. Bingo Artist & Twat
Niccolò Magnani Partner Reply Triplesense
Olga Gutierrez De La Rosa Global Design Director & Experience P&G
Olga Shevchenko Founder & Creative Director Vintage
Onur Senturk Motion Designer & Director Onur Senturk
Peter Smart Global Head of Product Fantasy
Polina Zakh SVP & Creative Lead Sila Sveta
Rama Allen Executive Creative Director The Mill
Rasmus Wangelin Global Head of Brand Design Spotify
Refik Anadol Refik Anadol Studio Los Angeles, CA
Riccardo Giraldi Experience Director Zoox
Richard Moore Founder Entrepreneur Business Live
R Bianco, A Piana Bianco Deloitte Digital
Roberta Tassi Founder Oblo
R Longhin, F Lo Presti Accenture Interactive
Sarita Alami Marketing Manager Mailchimp
Silvia Bormüller Brand Ambassador Sketch
Simone Piuri Co-Founder & Business Strategist Ibrida
Sougwen Chung Artist & Researcher Canada
Stefano Caliandro Founder & Creative Director Gusto IDS
Tavo Ponce Motion Designer Beeta
Tobias Wustefeld 3D Artist
Valentina Culatti Head of Creative Shop Facebook
VM Glahn, M Wendt Founder & Creative Director Field
Yasaman Sheri Principal Designer & Curator Space10

 

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento
Inserisci il tuo nome

Articoli correlati

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl. Tutti i diritti riservati. Sede legale Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
istat citrix

Lo smart working di Istat con il digital workplace di Citrix

Digitale