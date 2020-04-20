La maratona del digital design si fa in streaming

A ottobre (evento confermato: dal 22 al 24 a Milano) è prevista la quinta edizione dei Digital Design Days, appuntamento internazionale dedicato al design digitale, all’innovazione aperta, alle tecnologie d’avanguardia, alla creatività, ideato nel 2016 da Filippo Spiezia e prodotto dalla Format Division di SG Company.
Ma prima si terrà il DDD Live Online, una tre giorni in streaming dal 6 all’8 maggio.
Filippo Spiezia, fondatore, direttore creativo e regista dei Digital Design Days ha inteso organizzare un evento online capace di riunire tutta la comunità del design digitale.
Creativi, visionari, innovatori, digital designer di tutto il mondo hanno accettato l’invito per realizzare il più grande evento live streaming globale della comunità digitale, per dimostrare come si può reagire in modo costruttivo anche nei momenti più difficili.
Collegati da 20 paesi, gli oltre 100 speaker porteranno la propria esperienza da casa, combinando ispirazione e apprendimento ma soprattutto alimentando la community di contenuti innovativi, ispirarci guardando al futuro, migliorare le nostre competenze e a creare nuovi contatti e relazioni.
Come stiamo approfittando di questo tempo? Cosa stiamo creando? Cosa stiamo imparando? Come ci siamo reinventati? Torneremo indietro, o cambieremo per sempre?sono alcune delle domande a cui i relatori risponderanno, confrontandosi su cultura, processi di lavoro, relazioni con i clienti.
La maratona di 36 ore è programmata nei giorni 6-7-8 maggio, dalle ore 10 alle ore 22.
Per partecipare bisogna iscriversi qui.
Il programma è in continuo aggiornamento sul sito www.ddd.it.
L’elendo degli invitati
|Nome
|Ruolo
|Società
|Alessandro Durando
|Founder & Creative Director
|Nerdo
|A Maggio, S Benedetto
|Jakala
|Alessandro Schintu
|Head of Huawei Mobile Services Italy
|Huawei
|Alex Brunori
|Creative Impact Lead MENA
|Alvin Groen
|Founder & Creative Director
|Rare Volume
|Ana Criado Zahonero
|Motion Designer & Director
|ACZ
|Andreas Anderskou
|Founder & Creative Director
|Hello Monday
|Andrew Jones
|Founder & Creative Director
|Future Deluxe
|Andy Buchan
|Founder & Creative Director
|Kuva
|Anrick Bregman
|Immersive AR & VR Director
|StudioANRK
|Antonio Grillo
|User Experience & Service Design Lead
|Digital Entity NTT Data
|Ash Thorp
|Art Director & Designer
|AltC Inc
|A Benigno, F Sergio
|Fjord
|Bartek Rozbicki
|Head of VR
|Syzygy
|B Sheppard, M Dalrymple
|Partners
|McKinsey Digital
|Benoit Rondeux
|Founder & Creative Director
|Epic Agency
|Bradley G Munkowitz
|Artist & Director
|GMunk
|Burton Rast
|UX Design Lead
|Che Douglas
|VP Design
|Booking
|Chris Do
|Founder & Creative Director
|The Futur
|Cindy Chanstain
|SVP Global Customer Experience & Design
|Mastercard
|Claudio Guglieri
|Group Creative Director
|Huge
|D Potter, D Akuratti
|Founder & Creative Director
|Immersive Garden
|Daniel Meyers
|Founding Principal
|Plus and greater than
|Danny Yount
|Motion Designer & Director
|Prodigal Pictures
|David Carson
|Graphic Designer Legend
|David Ronhel
|Founder & Creative Director
|HKI
|David Sheldon
|Founder & Creative Director
|Territory Studio
|Davide Bianca
|Head of Entertaiment
|Unit9
|Dot Lung
|Mother of Social Media Dragons
|Dot Lung
|Dust LeBlanc
|Locomotive
|Montreal, CAN
|Enea Rossi
|Founder & Creative Director
|Adoratorio
|Eyal Zuri
|Founder
|Muzli / InVision
|Federico Ferrazza
|Director
|Wired
|Ferdi Alici
|Partner & Creative Director
|Ouchhh
|Fernando Ramirez
|Founder & Creative Director
|Watson DG
|Filipe Carvalho
|Motion Designer & Director
|Foreign Affairs
|Francesco Bernabei
|Founder & Managing Director
|Monogrid
|Francesco Zurlo
|Head of XDA
|Politecnico Milano
|Gavin Little
|Sound Designer
|Echolab
|Giorgia Lupi
|Partner
|Pentagram
|Giulia Baroni
|Product Designer (EMEA)
|Bain Digital Hub
|Giuseppe Stigliano
|Chief Executive Officer
|Wunderman Thompson
|Henry Daubrez
|Founder & Creative Director
|Dogstudio
|Jakob Kahlen
|Founder
|Trouble
|James White
|Artist & Designer
|Signalnoise
|Joel Pilger
|Founder
|RevThink
|Keri Elmsly
|SVP Immersive Dev & Production
|Madison Square Garden
|Kevin Strunk
|Senior Manager Marketing
|FIFA EA Sports
|Kyoko Takeyama
|Public Speaker Trainer
|Liva Grinberga
|Lead Designer
|Mediamonks
|Lorenzo Cordioli
|Tech Lead
|AQuest
|Luca Petroni
|Head of Customer Insights
|Assist Digital
|Luca Vergano
|Vice President Strategy
|Elephant
|Marcelo Baldin
|Sound Designer
|Combustion Studio
|Marco Molteni, Margherita Monguzzi
|Founder & Creative Director
|J&H
|Margot Gabel
|Lead Designer
|Build in Amsterdam
|Mark Wilson
|Senior Writer
|Fast Company
|Mate Steinforth
|Founder & Creative Director
|Sehsucht
|Matias Corea
|Founder
|Behance
|Mauro Porcini
|SVP & Chief Design Officer
|PepsiCo
|Michael Anthony Modena
|Founder & Creative Director
|Active Theory
|Michelle Morrison
|Design Operations
|Dropbox
|Mirco Pasqualini
|Strategic & Innovation Design
|Mr. Bingo
|Artist & Twat
|Niccolò Magnani
|Partner
|Reply Triplesense
|Olga Gutierrez De La Rosa
|Global Design Director & Experience
|P&G
|Olga Shevchenko
|Founder & Creative Director
|Vintage
|Onur Senturk
|Motion Designer & Director
|Onur Senturk
|Peter Smart
|Global Head of Product
|Fantasy
|Polina Zakh
|SVP & Creative Lead
|Sila Sveta
|Rama Allen
|Executive Creative Director
|The Mill
|Rasmus Wangelin
|Global Head of Brand Design
|Spotify
|Refik Anadol
|Refik Anadol Studio
|Los Angeles, CA
|Riccardo Giraldi
|Experience Director
|Zoox
|Richard Moore
|Founder
|Entrepreneur Business Live
|R Bianco, A Piana Bianco
|Deloitte Digital
|Roberta Tassi
|Founder
|Oblo
|R Longhin, F Lo Presti
|Accenture Interactive
|Sarita Alami
|Marketing Manager
|Mailchimp
|Silvia Bormüller
|Brand Ambassador
|Sketch
|Simone Piuri
|Co-Founder & Business Strategist
|Ibrida
|Sougwen Chung
|Artist & Researcher
|Canada
|Stefano Caliandro
|Founder & Creative Director
|Gusto IDS
|Tavo Ponce
|Motion Designer
|Beeta
|Tobias Wustefeld
|3D Artist
|Valentina Culatti
|Head of Creative Shop
|VM Glahn, M Wendt
|Founder & Creative Director
|Field
|Yasaman Sheri
|Principal Designer & Curator
|Space10