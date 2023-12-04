Zahn Dental Exclusively Distributes Myerson’s New Trusana™ 3D Premium Denture System

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zahn Dental, the dental laboratory business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), announces its exclusive distribution of Myerson’s newly launched Trusana™ Premium Denture System. The system is comprised of the Trusana Premium 3D Tooth Resin, Trusana Premium 3D Denture Base Resin, and Trusana Bond Denture Adhesive. The three products work together to create a premium denture with optimal physical properties and esthetics for dental laboratories.





Created by a team of scientists and clinicians from around the world, Trusana’s patented chemistry delivers an esthetic, unfilled polymer with high flexural strength, fracture toughness, and wear-resistance that helps mirror the beauty and translucency of a natural smile. Trusana resins won a RadTech/UVA Emerging Technology award for additive manufacturing in 2020.

“Zahn Dental’s ongoing relationship with Myerson has helped us deliver on our commitment of helping dental laboratories embrace and accelerate their adoption of digital dentistry,” said Rita Acquafredda, President, Global Dental Lab & Prosthetic Solutions. “With the addition of Myerson’s complete digital denture system, we can continue to strengthen our portfolio of dental laboratory solutions that help improve our customers’ production processes and enhance patient outcomes.”

The Trusana Premium Denture System’s innovative science and technology helps dental laboratories produce final digital dentures that maintain strength, and the characteristics of a traditional denture. Together, the Trusana Premium 3D printing resins result in a high-quality product, while helping to save time, money, and materials.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Trusana Premium Denture System, together with Zahn Dental,” said Jim Swartout, President and CEO, Myerson. “Myerson has dedicated years of university-based research to create resins for 3D printing denture teeth with exceptional wear resistance and optimal esthetics, and a denture base with high-impact strength. Our patented 3D printing resins can help deliver optimal strength and toughness, with minimal moisture absorption. We are pleased to help fulfill the dental industry’s need for a straightforward digital workflow using next level 3D printing resins to produce the highest quality dentures.”

About Zahn Dental

Zahn Dental, the dental laboratory business of Henry Schein, is a leading distributor of CAD/CAM equipment, digital materials, removable prosthetic teeth, and traditional core supplies to dental laboratories in North America. Zahn adds a full-service support, training and repair department and R&D to provide solutions for laboratories, and is dedicated to providing the best technology to help labs provide the best products to their clinicians. The business offers a comprehensive, industry-leading selection of innovative products, breakthrough technologies, value-added services, and technical support that make Zahn a total solution provider.

Laboratories can rely on Zahn’s highly trained and knowledgeable specialists, consultants, support technicians, and Team Schein Members to deliver everything a laboratory needs to thrive and succeed. For more information, visit www.zahndental.com.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 24,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company’s sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

About Myerson

Myerson is a globally recognized dental manufacturing company. They offer materials and equipment for fabricating complete dentures, metal-free partial dentures, and custom oral appliances to treat snoring and sleep apnea. Myerson’s most popular products include Myerson and Kenson® Denture Teeth, DuraFlex™,Visiclear™, and DuraCetal® for removable partial frameworks, as well as EMA® sleep appliances. Myerson is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and their factory is located in the Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago, where they have been manufacturing medical devices for over 70 years.

