ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the German Spring Conference 2024 – Equity Forum on May 13-15, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adtran–ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN; FSE: QH9), announced today that Company representatives will meet with investors at the Germany Spring Conference 2024 – Equity Forum in Frankfurt Germany May 13-15, 2024.

ADTRAN representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and ADTRAN’s business.

What: German Spring Conference 2024 – Equity Forum

When: May 13-15 2024 – (Recording of the Presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Website after the event)

Where: Frankfurt Germany

Representatives: Uli Dopfer, CFO; Steven Williams, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

