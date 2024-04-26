Home Business Wire VIA optronics AG files Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F with the...
Business Wire

VIA optronics AG files Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

di Business Wire

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at VIA’s Investor Relations website https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors/financials-and-filings/quarterly-reports/default.aspx.

A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to ir@via-optronics.com.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display solutions combine customized design, interactive displays, touch functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Contacts

Investor Relations for VIA:

Sam Gibbons

Alpha IR Group

Phone: +1 312-445-2870

Email: VIAO@alpha-ir.com

Media Contact:

Alexandra Müller-Plötz

Phone: +49-911-597 575-302

Email: AMueller-Ploetz@via-optronics.com

Articoli correlati

Lincoln Electric Announces May 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Business Wire Business Wire -
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LEA--Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming events with the financial...
Continua a leggere

Bragg Announces US$7 Million Secured Note Financing

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) (“Bragg” or the “Company”), a global B2B gaming technology and...
Continua a leggere

Phenom Releases Massive Wave of HR Tech Innovation: Talent Experience Engine, Next-GenAI Agents, New Platform Experiences, and Updates for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRTECH--During its IAMPHENOM 2024 Product Innovation Keynote, Phenom announced a massive wave of platform innovations — including Talent...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php