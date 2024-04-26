Home Business Wire Lincoln Electric Announces May 2024 Events with the Financial Community
Business Wire

Lincoln Electric Announces May 2024 Events with the Financial Community

di Business Wire

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEA–Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of May:


Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Monday, May 6, 2024

10:30 am Eastern Standard Time live webcast

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The presentation at the Oppenheimer event will be webcast and can be accessed, along with the replay, on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com.

KeyBanc 2024 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Boston, MA

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Whitehead, Executive Vice President, President Global Automation

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contacts

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Articoli correlati

VIA optronics AG files Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Business Wire Business Wire -
NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and...
Continua a leggere

Bragg Announces US$7 Million Secured Note Financing

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) (“Bragg” or the “Company”), a global B2B gaming technology and...
Continua a leggere

Phenom Releases Massive Wave of HR Tech Innovation: Talent Experience Engine, Next-GenAI Agents, New Platform Experiences, and Updates for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRTECH--During its IAMPHENOM 2024 Product Innovation Keynote, Phenom announced a massive wave of platform innovations — including Talent...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php