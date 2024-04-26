Lincoln Electric Announces May 2024 Events with the Financial Community

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEA–Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of May:





Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference



Monday, May 6, 2024



10:30 am Eastern Standard Time live webcast



Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The presentation at the Oppenheimer event will be webcast and can be accessed, along with the replay, on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com.

KeyBanc 2024 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference



Thursday, May 30, 2024



Boston, MA



Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Mike Whitehead, Executive Vice President, President Global Automation

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contacts

Amanda Butler



Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications



Tel: 216.383.2534



Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com