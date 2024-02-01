Home Business Wire Xperi Inc. Completes Sale of its AutoSense and Imaging Business to Tobii...
Xperi Inc. Completes Sale of its AutoSense and Imaging Business to Tobii AB

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced it has completed the previously announced sale of its AutoSense in-cabin safety business and related imaging solutions to Tobii AB.

Centerview Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor for Xperi, and DLA Piper LLP acted as legal advisor.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands and partnerships (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners and customers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies and partners of Xperi Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

XPER-C

Contacts

Xperi Investor Contact:
Mike Iburg

VP, Investor Relations

+1 408-321-3827

ir@xperi.com

Media Contact:
Amy Brennan

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 949-518-6846

amy.brennan@xperi.com

