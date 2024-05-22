Allegion Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Notes

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) (“Allegion” or the “company”), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that it priced its offering by its subsidiary, Allegion US Holding Company Inc. (“Allegion US Holding”), of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.600% SEC-registered senior unsecured notes due 2034 (the “notes”). The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The notes will be guaranteed upon their issuance by Allegion.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay, at maturity, its $400 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 3.200% senior notes, which mature on October 1, 2024.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Huntington Securities, Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Allegion has filed an effective registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering and encourages investors to read it (including the accompanying prospectus, the related prospectus supplement and the information incorporated by reference therein) for more complete information about Allegion and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may also be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. at the following address: NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by calling 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, or by telephone at 1-800-645-3751 or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

These securities are only offered by means of a prospectus and a prospectus supplement related to the offering. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor will there be any sales of securities mentioned in this press release in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, the company’s statements regarding the company’s business plans and strategy, the timing and completion of the notes offering and the use of proceeds of the notes offering, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical fact. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “aim,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax rate and provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, as these statements are based on the company’s currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the company’s control – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and other risks that may affect the company’s business or that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Whitney Moorman – Director, Global Communications



317-810-3241



Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contacts:

Jobi Coyle – Director, Investor Relations



317-810-3107



Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski – Vice President, Investor Relations



463-210-8595



Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com