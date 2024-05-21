Home Business Wire Frontier to Present at TD Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Frontier to Present at TD Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR):


What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Scott Beasley is scheduled to present at the TD Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:25 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Frontier’s Investor Relations website.

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Spencer Kurn

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 401-225-0475

spencer.kurn@ftr.com

Media Contact

Chrissy Murray

VP, Corporate Communications

+1 504-952-4225

chrissy.murray@ftr.com

