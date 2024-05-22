FREYR Battery to Participate in TD Cowen’s Sustainability Week Conference

NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & NEWNAN, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR” or the “Company”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, is pleased to confirm that FREYR’s Co-founder and Executive Chair, Tom Einar Jensen, will participate in TD Cowen’s 2nd Annual Sustainability Week virtual conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Mr. Jensen will be part of a fireside chat at 3:45 pm EDT.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery is a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity. The Company’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of global energy and transportation systems by producing sustainable, cost-competitive batteries. FREYR seeks to serve the primary markets of energy storage systems (“ESS”) and commercial mobility, and the Company maintains an ambition to serve the passenger electric vehicles market (“EV”). FREYR is operating its Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”) for technology development in Mo i Rana, Norway, and the Company is commencing development of the Giga America battery manufacturing project in Coweta County, Georgia, in the U.S. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

