Wovenware Selected as a “Hot Vendor” in a Report from Leading Analyst Firm, HFS Research

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wovenware, a nearshore provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has been included in the HFS OneOfficeTM Hot Vendors Q4 2021 report, which recognizes emerging technology companies. As part of the study, leading market research firm, HFS Research, analyzed 10 firms that have the potential to disrupt the market. The excerpted HFS Hot Vendors Q4 2021 report can be found here.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by HFS for our holistic approach to AI and digital transformation, which focuses on service design, software development and delivery,” said Christian Gonzalez, CEO, Wovenware. “As ‘the noisy world of AI’ continues to accelerate, we’re proud that HFS’s research uncovered how we stand out because of our approach and the outcomes we deliver.”

“What stood out for us in our discussions with Wovenware is their client centricity and the focus on business outcomes. While many of their peers get lost in hyperbole and emphasizing technical capabilities, Wovenware supports clients along the full lifecycle of AI – from design thinking and service design to delivering complex engagements. All that backed up by compelling thought-leadership and underpinned by a company culture oozing reassuring calmness,” said Tom Reuner, Research Leader at HFS Research.

According to HFS Research, Wovenware’s outcome-centric, consultative approach blends a broad set of AI approaches with software development. The Hot Vendor report noted that “What sets Wovenware apart in a very crowded space is that it blends service design, software development, emerging technologies, and, especially, a broad gamut of AI technologies. While it is probably described best as an AI consultancy, its value proposition focuses on data transformation.”

The report also noted, “Wovenware pushes the envelope on innovation with deep R&D rather than just integrating a couple of low-level machine learning modules from the hyperscalers. Its biggest cluster of AI capabilities focuses on computer vision and extends far beyond the many OCR discussions we have seen as part of the RPA hype. Rather, Wovenware can deal with complex challenges such as object detection in satellite images.”

As part of its research, HFS Research analysts regularly speak with numerous service and technology start-ups and emerging players. It designates a select group as the HFS Hot Vendors based on their offerings’ distinctiveness, ecosystem robustness, client impact, financial position, and impact in the firm’s OneOffice Framework.

About Wovenware

As a design-driven software firm, Wovenware delivers custom and patented AI, computer vision and other digital transformation solutions and services that create measurable value for customers. Through its nearshore capabilities, the company has become the partner of choice for organizations needing to re-engineer their systems and processes to increase profitability, boost user experience and seize new market opportunities. Wovenware leverages a multidisciplinary team of world-class experience designers, software engineers, data scientists and data specialists to create solutions for cloud transformation, advanced AI innovation and application modernization. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, Wovenware partners with customers across North America and around the world.

