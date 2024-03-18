Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Declined 15.5% Year Over Year in the Fourth Quarter of 2023, According to IDC

Home Business Wire Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Declined 15.5% Year Over Year in the Fourth...
NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HardcopyPeripherals–Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals totaled 21.1 million units in the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23), a decline of 15.5% year over year. As with the prior quarter, the decline was caused by constrained demand and the tightening of financing conditions. Shipment value during 4Q23 also fell 11.7% to $9.7 billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. For the full year 2023, both units and shipment value declined year over year at -8.4% and -1.4%, respectively.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

  • Every geographic region saw a year-over-year decline in shipments, ranging from -5.9% to -30.6%. Among the three largest geographic markets, the United States fared the best, declining just 6.1% year over year. Western Europe was down 11.8% and China saw shipments decline 30.6%. China’s economic recovery continues to be slower than expected, resulting in deeper than expected overall IT spending as the country continues to face challenges to its economic future.
  • While all the top 5 companies experienced year-over-year shipment contraction, Brother had the best quarter with a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. The vendor was able to gain users from the small business segment as their recently launched entry level A4 color laser models with competitive pricing were well received.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2023 (based on unit shipments)

Companies

4Q23 Unit Shipments

4Q23 Market Share

4Q22 Unit Shipments

4Q22 Market Share

4Q23/4Q22 Growth

1. HP Inc.

7,036,506

33.4%

8,662,882

34.7%

-18.8%

2. Epson

4,650,132

22.1%

5,164,328

20.7%

-10.0%

3. Canon Group

4,470,764

21.2%

5,276,816

21.2%

-15.3%

4. Brother

2,027,299

9.6%

2,192,849

8.8%

-7.5%

5. Pantum

554,970

2.6%

747,063

3.0%

-25.7%

Others

2,348,503

11.1%

2,903,720

11.6%

-19.1%

Total

21,088,174

100.0%

24,947,658

100.0%

-15.5%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, February 8, 2024

Notes:.

  • IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
  • Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunctional systems (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC).
  • Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

In addition to the table above, a graphic showing the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at phang@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Phuong Hang

phang@idc.com
508-935-4376

Michael Shirer

press@idc.com
508-935-4200

