Ledger Stax Begins Shipping To Pre-Order Customers

New purchases for Ledger’s next-generation secure touchscreen device set to reopen Summer 2024

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LedgerStax–Ledger, the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises, today announces that shipping of its innovative secure touchscreen device, Ledger Stax™, has commenced for pre-order customers. Ledger teamed up with Tony Fadell, builder of the iPod®1, to bring clarity and confidence to signing transactions and securing your digital value. Ledger Stax™ is a usable way for you to take control of cryptocurrency and digital value. It’s built on uncompromisingly secure architecture, and introduces a unique form designed for unprecedented accessibility and interactivity.









Ledger Stax™ will be available for new orders again in Summer 2024, with priority access given to customers who asked to be notified on a first-come-first-served basis. Keep an eye out for more details at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee on July 26th 2024.

Ledger Stax™ has a first-of-its-kind, curved E Ink®2 secure touchscreen, which covers the front and curves around the spine—you can view complete transaction details at a glance. E Ink® is always viewable: your favorite art or photo appears on the Ledger Stax™ screen, even when it is off. It also provides unmatched energy efficiency, so the battery can last for weeks or even months on one battery charge.

“By bringing Ledger Stax™ to market, Ledger has proven its ability to deliver truly innovative products, backed by a best-in-class, secure supply chain,” says Pascal Gauthier, CEO and Chairman of Ledger. “This marks a new beginning for Ledger after a decade in business, and sets a new standard for accessible, intuitive security. I’d like to thank our manufacturing partners across the world for helping us deliver on our vision for the next generation of Ledger devices.”

Tony Fadell designed Ledger Stax™, in collaboration with Layer, as a credit card-sized device with integrated magnets, making them easily stackable, particularly for those who own multiple devices. The curved E Ink® spine shows what’s inside, like a book on a shelf. Ledger Stax™ uses secure USB-C to connect to the comprehensive Ledger Live™ app on your laptop, and Bluetooth®3 to connect to the Ledger Live Mobile app on your smartphone. Ledger Stax™ also supports wireless Qi charging.

“Crypto and NFTs pre-Ledger Stax were like MP3s pre-iPod: managing them was hard. I designed the Ledger Stax experience to manage digital assets easily,” says Tony Fadell, iPod Godfather and Principal at Build Collective. “Ledger Stax delivers the world’s first curved E-Ink secure touchscreen. It’s delightful to use, always-on, but doesn’t hog your battery. And of course it has a decade of trusted Ledger security experience packed inside!”

The touch interface empowers Ledger’s exceptional developer community to build innovative Web3 applications that are more accessible, with uncompromising security.

Ledger Live, the leading omni-chain companion app, enables users to connect seamlessly with their Ledger device. Ledger Live is the most secure way to buy, sell, swap and earn yield on your crypto, integrated with global third-party service providers such as Moonpay, Coinbase, PayPal, and Lido. To date, Ledger supports over 10 000 coins & tokens on more than 70 blockchains in Ledger Live, and approximately 200 dApps have been integrated into the Ledger ecosystem. Developers who want to build on Ledger can check out our updated Developer Portal here.

“Launching Ledger Stax™ alongside Tony Fadell in the summer of the 2024 bull market heralds a new chapter for Ledger,” says Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger, “With Ledger Stax™ we introduce two firsts, the world’s first secure touchscreen and the world’s first curved E Ink® touchscreen in a consumer device. Paired with Ledger Live, both of these innovations address customers’ demand for ease-of-use across a range of services, from buying and HODLing, to swapping and earning, without compromising on security or self custody. Beyond that, we’ve built a world class supply chain that allows us to keep innovating and delivering world-class products to our customers consistently. We’re excited to get Ledger Stax™ into your hands and can’t wait to show you the rest of what we have on deck for 2024.”

SPECS:



Dimensions: 85mm × 54mm × 6mm (credit card length and width)



Security: CC EAL 6+ certified Secure Element



Screen type: E Ink® (up to 16 grays), customizable always-on lock screen, capacitive touch



Screen resolution: 672 × 400 pixels



Weight: 45g



Connectivity: USB C, Bluetooth® 5.2, NFC



Unique magnet array for easy stacking



Qi wireless charging

About Ledger



Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world’s most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger’s security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

LEDGER is a trademark owned by Ledger SAS.

___________________________________ 1 iPod is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. 2 E Ink is a registered trademark of E Ink Corporation. 3 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Ledger is under license.

