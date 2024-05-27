Astronics’ Newest EmPower® UltraLite G2 USB Power System to Be Installed on 650 Aircraft by End of Year

Global leader in passenger power for commercial airlines has delivered 350 shipsets of the UltraLite G2 USB system with 300 more shipsets scheduled for 2024

USB Type C system weighs 30% to 40% less supporting airline efforts to reduce carbon emissions

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today the global delivery of 350 shipsets of the EmPower® UltraLite G2 Power System since its launch in 2022. The Company has backlog of 300 more systems to be delivered by the end of 2024 demonstrating the rapid increase in adoption rate for the next generation passenger power solution which delivers more power with less weight.









As the industry’s most powerful and intelligent cabin power system for charging passenger electronic devices, the EmPower Ultralite G2 is both linefit offerable with aircraft OEMs and well-suited for retrofit applications. This makes it ideally suited for carriers with mixed fleets that want to provide a consistent passenger experience.

“Our goal was to intersect the market need for high power USB Type C with a lighter weight solution,” said Jon Neal, President of Astronics AES. “While we were optimistic about the industry adoption rate, the universal market reaction across all regions, aircraft platforms, and installation applications has exceeded our expectations.”

Astronics’ newest system, the EmPower Ultralite G2, uses a distributed zonal architecture, leveraging a next generation power supply with greater than 93% efficiency and system intelligence at the seat. As a result, the system can provide up to 60W of power at every seat with a combination of USB Type A and the latest USB Type C outlets. This allows maximum flexibility and airline customization, while reducing overall system and per seat weight by 30% to 40% when compared with other power solutions currently installed.

Astronics’ customer-centric focus and vision supports hundreds of airline customers and their partners in advancing their aerospace carbon neutrality initiatives as they strive to reduce their environmental impact.

For more details visit Astronics.com.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “feeling” or other similar expressions and include all statements with regard to achieving any revenue or profitability expectations, the timing of receipt of orders or future orders, the continued momentum in the business and favorable tailwinds, the expectations of customer enthusiasm and level of demand by customers and markets. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the impact of global pandemics and related governmental and other actions taken in response, the trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company’s products, the impact of regulatory activity and public scrutiny on production rates of a major U.S. aircraft manufacturer, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and relationships, the effectiveness of the Company’s supply chain, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

