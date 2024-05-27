Patra Unveils Enhanced Employee Benefit Outsourcing Services

Expanded solutions, including Ben Admin services and flexible financial models to support the seasonality of the Employee Benefits lifecycle.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patra, a leading provider of technology-enabled insurance outsourcing services, is excited to announce reimagining its Employee Benefit services. Going beyond traditional eligibility and policy servicing, Patra now offers expanded solutions, including introducing a new Ben Admin Solution and additional flexible financial models designed to align with the seasonality of the Employee Benefits lifecycle.





Patra’s enhanced Employee Benefit services now include end-to-end service delivery for all Employee Benefit needs, encompassing eligibility management, renewal support, data entry, audits, and accounting services. Patra’s new “Ben Admin” Solution is designed to provide seamless support in various Benefit Administration Systems, offering comprehensive service options, including data migration, case builds, EDI connectivity, eligibility management, and error report resolution.

Key Features of Patra’s Enhanced Employee Benefits Services:

Eligibility Management: Comprehensive handling of all eligibility-related tasks, including enrollments, terminations, changes, and open enrollment.

Renewal Support: Retrieving renewals, Census preparation, online quoting, and spreadsheeting options.

Plan Support: Detailed analysis and spreadsheeting of claims data to provide actionable insights. Support for essential compliance documentation and updates to AMS.

Accounting and Reconciliation Services: Meticulous accounting services including commission posting, enrollment audits, and bordereaux transfers.

“At Patra, we continuously strive to offer innovative and reliable solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of our clients. Our enhanced EB services and flexible business models are designed to provide unparalleled support and efficiency,” said Sharon Kern, SVP of Enterprise Sales at Patra.

To bolster their advancements, Patra leverages its own best practices for Ease migrations with their globally integrated hybrid model to minimize agency involvement to only approvals, ensuring a streamlined process. Additionally, Patra has enhanced their Employee Benefits team of experienced Employee Navigator associates, who bring extensive system expertise to manage these processes efficiently.

Patra’s enhanced Employee Benefits services provide a flexible financial model that aligns with the seasonal nature of the EB lifecycle. These innovations promise to streamline processes and improve service delivery for its clients.

On-demand hourly rates are charged by actual service delivery.

Full-time equivalent model covering 5-7 months of work during Q3 and Q4, as well as early Q1.

Patra’s expanded eligibility program now includes a dedicated full-time QA team focused on quality audits and regular service reviews. This ensures that every aspect of Patra’s service delivery meets the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

Patra is a leading provider of technology-enabled insurance outsourcing. Patra powers insurance processes by optimizing the application of people and technology, supporting insurance organizations as they sell, deliver, and manage policies and customers through our PatraOne platform. Patra’s global team of over 6,000 process executives in geopolitically stable and democratic countries that protect data allows agencies/brokerages, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage – profitable growth and organizational value.

For more information on Patra’s Insurance Policy Lifecycle and Administrative services suite, visit www.patracorp.com.

