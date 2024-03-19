World Wide Technology Named AI Enterprise Partner of the Year

WWT honored with NPN award for its commitment to global AI enterprise innovation





ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Wide Technology (WWT), a $20 billion technology solutions provider, today announced it has been selected as the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Americas AI Enterprise Partner of the Year. This marks the sixth consecutive year WWT has been honored by NVIDIA with a Partner of the Year distinction in the AI and Deep Learning space.

Working with NVIDIA, WWT has been driving innovation in AI for nearly a decade. Most recently, WWT committed $500 million over the next three years to spur AI development in technology, infrastructure and people across the globe. The investment includes the new AI Proving Ground lab environment to build on the existing capabilities of the industry-leading Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a collaborative ecosystem that leverages solutions from partners like NVIDIA to design, build, educate, demonstrate and deploy innovative technology products and integrated architectural solutions for customers, partners and employees.

As an Elite partner in NPN, WWT collaborates with NVIDIA to better serve customers around the world in artificial intelligence and machine learning, virtual desktop infrastructure, visualization and networking solutions. WWT’s Data Analytics & AI experts leverage NVIDIA’s leading portfolio of purpose-built AI systems and software to help organizations digitally transform their business. For their work, WWT’s Data Analytics & AI team has earned 80 deep learning certifications.

“ WWT is thrilled to be named the NVIDIA Partner Network’s Americas AI Enterprise Partner of the Year,” said Bob Olwig, executive vice president of global alliances at WWT. “ Demand for generative AI is growing across all industries, and we believe that with the right approach, AI can be the most impactful and transformational technology of all time. We look forward to building on our work with NVIDIA to accelerate AI adoption through the ATC and AI Proving Ground to help ensure our customers have the tools and expertise they need to succeed.”

“ Enterprises are eager to adopt AI, and trusted partners can help businesses quickly find a path to success that scales with growth,” said Craig Weinstein, vice president of the Americas partner organization at NVIDIA. “ With five consecutive years of recognition in the NPN awards, WWT consistently demonstrates AI expertise in guiding companies at all stages of AI adoption and integration.”

The global NPN Program provides partners with the expertise required to develop, deploy and maintain world-class accelerated computing solutions designed for today’s most demanding machine learning and AI workloads.

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With more than 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 12 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

