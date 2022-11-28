World Leader in Enterprise Workforce Optimization Solutions, Alvaria, Welcomes Senior Operating Business Executive Frank Ciccone, Chief Revenue Officer

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudContactCenter–Alvaria, Inc. is pleased to announce Frank Ciccone has been named Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Frank is responsible for leading go to market activities.





Frank brings a history of success in optimizing strategy, organizations, and go-to-market models that enable significant growth. He has extensive experience in identifying, creating and managing new market opportunities with disruptive technologies and movement to SaaS delivery models with a proven track record of creating significant growth across both channel and direct sales.

Before joining Alvaria, Frank served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for North America at a global business communication organization where he was responsible for sales and delivery of product and professional services across all customer segments and channels – both direct and partner led. He was instrumental in leading their transformation from a premise-based hardware company to a cloud first software and subscription firm. Additionally, he played a role in significant increases in partnerships and driving sales through channel opportunities.

“As our organization transitions into a true ‘best-fit’ customer solution across public SaaS, private cloud and on-premises software, there is no doubt Frank is the right person to lead our go to market strategies and to grow our channel and partner-based sales,” Said Jeff Cotten, Alvaria Chief Executive Officer.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Alvaria,” said Frank Ciccone. “I am looking forward to executing a new growth strategy that will help our customers and partners meet their goals and objectives.”

