Wolters Kluwer enters nursing test prep market with launch of Lippincott Ready for NCLEX

Innovative, easy-to-use approach provides students with adaptive and clinically focused test prep

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To help prepare nursing students for real-world practice, Wolters Kluwer Health today announces the launch of Lippincott Ready for NCLEX®, a complete test prep solution for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). The new product marks the organization’s entrance into nursing education testing, with a comprehensive learning solution designed to empower the next generation of nurses.









“By combining deep educational and testing expertise from Lippincott®, NurseTim®, and NurseThink®, we are redefining the nursing education testing market with a one-stop solution for NCLEX success,” said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning & Practice. “By adding testing to our quizzing solution, Lippincott PassPoint, our efforts to provide personalized and adaptive learning continue to evolve, aiding students and educators with powerful tools to ensure tomorrow’s nurses are clinically competent and confident when they enter the care setting.”

All the tools to pass the NCLEX, now in one place

Wolters Kluwer offers the only testing solution to publish a predictive validity report showing how students who use the tool do better on the NCLEX. Students that score 70% or higher on the Lippincott/NurseThink Clinical Judgment RN Readiness Exam have a 99% probability of passing the NCLEX on their first attempt. This is achieved through practice exams built on the National Council of State Boards of Nursing’s (NCSBN) Clinical Judgment Measurement Model–created by top U.S. nurse educators from the ground up.

The new Lippincott Ready for NCLEX combines performance insights for the NCLEX exam plus adaptive learning tools that help improve performance, including Lippincott PassPoint and NurseThink® NCLEX-RN® Conceptual Review Guide.

“Embracing innovation and integrating evidence-based tools into our curriculum is fundamental to the success of our students. At Wayne State University’s College of Nursing, our commitment to excellence is embodied through our use of the various Lippincott products in our undergraduate program. These innovative resources enrich the learning experience and strategically prepare our nursing students for the rigor of the NCLEX,” said Dr. Erik Carter, Ph.D. MS APRN-ACNS CCRN-A, Director of Undergraduate Programming, Wayne State University College of Nursing. “By fostering an environment of comprehensive learning and critical thinking, we ensure our graduates are prepared and positioned to excel in the entry of their nursing careers. It’s about creating future healthcare leaders equipped with the knowledge, clinical judgment skills, and professional confidence to have a meaningful impact in the lives of those they serve.”

Preparation for nursing practice, not just test-taking

The next generation NCLEX focuses on analyzing students’ clinical judgment skills to ensure practice-readiness. Instead of developing a curriculum around test mastery, Lippincott Ready for NCLEX helps educators focus on tailoring a student’s learning experience through the clinical judgment framework, better preparing them for their post-graduate jobs.

Together with Lippincott® Partnership for Nursing Education and Testing, Wolters Kluwer further integrates NurseTim offerings into Lippincott’s full curriculum collection of educational products and services for leading U.S. prelicensure nursing programs.

