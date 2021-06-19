Walmart Prime Day Deals 2021: Early TV, Laptop, Kitchen & Toy Deals For Days Rounded Up by Saver Trends

List of the latest early Walmart deals ahead of their Deals for Days sale, including offers on 4K TVs, coffee makers, HP laptops and more top-rated gadgets & appliances
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 researchers are monitoring all the best early Walmart deals ahead of their Deals for Days sale. Shop the full range of deals by clicking the links below.
Best Walmart deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of TVs from TCL, Samsung, Sony, LG & more at Walmart – see the best deals and top discounts on smart 4K UHD, LED, or OLED TVs in different sizes
- Save up to 45% on best-selling laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, Dell, Apple & more at Walmart – find the best deals on business laptops, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks & more
- Save up to 60% on toys & games from brands like Ryan’s World, Star Wars, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig & more at Walmart – check the best deals on action figures, electronics, ride-on, baby toys & more
- Save up to 70% on top-rated kitchen appliances at Walmart – see the top deals on coffee makers, blenders, microwaves, grills, pressure cookers, toaster ovens & more
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart's Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon's Prime Day page to enjoy even more active and upcoming discounts on a wide range of products.
Walmart’s big sales event this year is called Deals for Days. For this, the retail giant shares huge discounts for computers and electronics, including Hi Sense’s Hisense 40-inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV, and HP’s Chromebook laptop. Parents can also score savings across toys and appliances. According to Walmart, Deals for Days will include in-store-only and online-only deals as well. Shoppers will also find savings on fashion, beauty, home goods, as well as patio and garden categories.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news.
