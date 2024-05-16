JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials and Payments Conference

Home Business Wire JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials and Payments...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Troy Rohrbaugh, Co-CEO of the Commercial & Investment Bank, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern).


A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $337 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Mikael Grubb

212-270-2479

Media Contact:

Joseph Evangelisti

212-270-7438

