Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund Partners with Curio Digital Therapeutics to Revolutionize Maternal Mental Health Support for Members

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a pioneering initiative aimed at prioritizing the mental well-being of its members, the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund, a multi-employer trust fund, proudly announces an innovative partnership with Curio Digital Therapeutics, Inc. This collaboration will provide Participants and their spouses access to Curio’s cutting-edge BellaLift™ platform, which offers a digital solution tailored to support mothers through pregnancy, motherhood, and postpartum stress, anxiety and depression.





Curio Digital Therapeutics is changing the landscape of women’s health with its evidence-based digital solutions focusing on female-centric mental health and wellness. The MamaLift™ program, part of the BellaLift app platform, integrates cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques, mindfulness exercises, and evidence-based support, empowering mothers to navigate the challenges of motherhood while enhancing their well-being.

Designed to support mothers at every stage of their journey, MamaLift offers a comprehensive suite of resources covering topics such as nutrition, sleep, breastfeeding, and bonding with their baby. Additionally, the platform facilitates direct access to live expert health coaches and therapists, providing mothers with personalized guidance and support within the same convenient platform.

Founder and CEO of Curio Digital Therapeutics, Shailja Dixit, M.D., expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to join forces with the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund and extend the benefits of MamaLift to their esteemed participants. Participants and their spouses will now have access to a powerful tool that will improve maternal mental health. It empowers mothers to take charge of their mental well-being and equips them with the tools they need to thrive.”

The Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund, committed to supporting the health and well-being of its Participants and covered spouses, recognizes the significance of this partnership in addressing the unique challenges faced by mothers within the union community. “We are thrilled to partner with Curio and offer MamaLift to our Participants,” remarked Carl Pecoraro, Fund Chairman. “This initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive support to our participants and their families.”

Participants and Covered Spouses of the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund can access MamaLift through the BellaLift app, available for download on both iOS and Android devices. The program will be accessible to participants throughout their pregnancy and up to one year postpartum. To learn more about MamaLift and sign up, participants and covered spouses of the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund can visit https://shorturl.at/blqAI.

For additional information about Curio Digital Therapeutics, visit www.curiodigitaltx.com.

