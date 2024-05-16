OptionMetrics Exhibiting at BattleFin Discovery Day New York May 21 & 22

Global equities, futures options, ETFs, beta and dividend forecast data provider will meet with financial professionals seeking alpha in investment strategies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AsiaPacificMarkets—OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, will exhibit at BattleFin Discovery Day New York, May 21-22, meeting with alpha seekers and investment funds interested in learning how options, futures, dividend forecasting, and implied beta can help reduce risk and improve investment strategies.





The leading provider of historical options and implied volatility data, OptionMetrics, will showcase its line of data on equities, ETFs, commodities, and real-time dividend forecast data.

Products include:

“For 25 years, OptionMetrics has been providing the highest quality historical options and implied volatility data, and steadily adding comprehensive equities and futures options, ETFs, beta, and dividend forecast data and analytics, enabling portfolio managers, traders, and quantitative researchers to significantly increase the precision of their calculations,” says CEO David Hait, Ph.D. “We’re looking forward to meeting with BattleFin attendees interested in leveraging data to make more informed decisions and increase alpha.”

BattleFin Discovery Day, May 21-22, brings together hedge funds, asset management firms, and buy-side professionals to discuss the latest alternative datasets to find alpha.

