Veritonic Integrates with Adjust for Enhanced Audio Attribution on Mobile Devices

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audioanalyticsVeritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today an integration with leading measurement and analytics company Adjust. Through this integration, Veritonic’s premier audio attribution solution will receive automated data about in-app conversion actions on mobile devices including installs, purchases, subscriptions, and more. This integration allows Veritonic to elevate the holistic, cross-channel audio campaign performance data they provide to clients around the world.


“We take pride in our collaborations with visionary leaders, amplifying the impact of our solutions and elevating the value delivered to our clients,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO and Founder of Veritonic. “This seamless integration empowers us to furnish our clients with even more comprehensive, insightful, and actionable data. It equips them to finely tune their audio campaigns, ensuring optimal results while instilling confidence in the allocation of their advertising budget across channels.”

“We are proud to integrate with Veritonic, as they share our passion for credible, independent, and actionable data,” said Reggie Singh, Director of Partnerships, Americas at Adjust. “We look forward to our data supporting Veritonic in the ongoing provision of full-funnel audio campaign measurement insights.”

Veritonic’s Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions & transactions. Through an intuitive and interactive dashboard, brands can determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact and use that data to optimize ad performance.

If you are interested in learning more about Veritonic’s Audio Attribution solution or to get started, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

