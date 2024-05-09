Verint Wins $7 Million Contract to Deliver AI Business Outcomes for Fortune 500 Brand

Customer to Increase CX Automation with Hybrid Cloud and Four AI-Powered Bots





MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, announced today a Fortune 500 company has selected the company to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) business outcomes, now.

As an existing on-premises customer the brand is taking advantage of the hybrid cloud architecture supported by the Verint Open Platform. They decided to keep their current solutions on-premises and add four AI-powered bots in the cloud. The Verint Open Platform supports hybrid cloud configurations that enable customers to quickly deploy AI-powered bots and immediately benefit from measurable business outcomes without the need to first migrate legacy solutions to the cloud.

“We’re delivering AI business outcomes that brands can achieve now without the cost, delay and disruption of changing their current ecosystem,” says Verint’s Jaime Meritt, chief product officer. “The Verint Open Platform integrates seamlessly with existing cloud and on-premises solutions and makes it easy for large enterprises to rapidly deploy AI-powered bots through a hybrid cloud architecture.”

The contract includes four AI-powered bots: Exact Transcription Bot, Interaction Wrap Up Bot, Data Insights Bot and Quality Bots. The win was on Verint’s fiscal first quarter roadmap and includes Bundled SaaS and Unbundled SaaS deployments with a three-year term.

Visit Verint Open Platform to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations

Sue Huss



sue.huss@verint.com

Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel



matthew.frankel@verint.com