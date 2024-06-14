Space Rapid Capabilities Office Selects Frontier Technology Inc. (FTI) to Compete under Multi-Year $1B IDIQ Contract for Development of Next-Generation Ground Software System for Military Satellites





BEAVERCREEK, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DODDataIntegration–Frontier Technology Inc. (FTI) was one of twenty companies selected by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) to compete for work under the Rapid Resilient Command and Control (R2C2) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to assist in the development of a next-generation ground software system for military satellites.

The R2C2 IDIQ was competed as a small business set-aside and seeks to build a ground system on a commercial cloud architecture to support dynamic space operations missions. Through this IDIQ contract, Space RCO will compete and issue task orders for software tools and infrastructure designed to enable Space Force operators to reposition satellites and perform other operations in a more agile manner. A Space RCO spokesperson said the Combined Program Office will procure software systems in “bite-sized” pieces and expects to award the initial task orders in the next few months.

“FTI is proud to be a U.S. Space Force mission partner and we are honored to continue providing our technology and expertise in data integration, data management and satellite ground systems to enhance U.S. space operations,” said Jose Hidalgo, FTI president.

FTI’s deep involvement with Space Force ground systems includes the integration of a vast array of data sources, including satellite command and control, communication networks, and various sensor systems. FTI’s integration capabilities eliminate information silos and enhance collaboration across different mission owners, helping generate and share valuable insights more rapidly.

FTI’s analytics capabilities provide crucial intelligence from complex data sets. Utilizing advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, FTI’s analytics solutions harness the power of big data to identify patterns, predict outcomes and optimize resource allocation. These capabilities allow the Space Force to enhance operational efficiency, identify and respond quickly to potential threats, and drive innovation within the fast-evolving space sector.

About FTI

FTI provides deep data expertise, technology and services that enhance the ability of the DoD, Intelligence Community and other agencies of the Federal Government to make the best decisions possible. Drawing on nearly four decades of innovation, FTI’s extensive portfolio of intellectual property and operational technologies has been augmented by more than $200 million of U.S. government and FTI R&D investment, and solutions can often be mission-ready in a matter of weeks. Headquartered in Beavercreek, Ohio, FTI operates in 34 states, works at all levels of classification and offers seven facilities of varying clearance levels nationwide. More at www.ftidefense.com.

Contacts

Nick Olsson



nick@employera.com

415.637.4865