BAE Systems, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition on Board of Directors

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems, Inc. today announced that former U.S. Senator Kelly A. Ayotte will step down as the Chair of the Board of Directors as she embarks on an official run for Governor of New Hampshire. We extend our deepest gratitude to Kelly for her outstanding contributions and long service to the Company.





We are pleased to announce that current board member retired U.S. Navy Admiral Jonathan (Jon) W. Greenert will assume the role of Chair of the Board of Directors. Jon joined the BAE Systems, Inc. Board in April 2016 and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his distinguished 40-year career as a senior military officer and government leader. His background in management, operations, and strategic planning are highly valuable as we continue to drive innovation and growth at BAE Systems.

Prior to his retirement, Admiral Greenert served a combined six years as the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) and Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the two most senior military positions in the Navy. As CNO, he served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He advised the President and the Secretary of Defense on a range of matters, including U.S. and global maritime security, overall naval operations and budget, and the positioning of Navy bases, ships, and aircraft. He also oversaw the development of technologies in such areas as advanced weaponry and uncrewed underwater vehicles.

We wish Kelly all the best in her future endeavors and are confident that Jon’s expertise will ensure continued strong leadership for BAE Systems.

BAE Systems, Inc., a U.S. corporation, operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) between the U.S. Government, BAE Systems, Inc., and BAE Systems plc. The agreement calls for the appointment of outside directors who help to oversee the Company’s compliance with U.S. government security and export regulations, thereby allowing BAE Systems to supply products and services to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Homeland Security, and other agencies involved in U.S. national defense.

A complete list of the Inc. Board of Directors is available on the Company’s website.

Contacts

Veronica Bonilla, BAE Systems



Mobile: 571-488-0456



veronica.bonilla@baesystems.us

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc