PropStream Announces New Insights Dataset: Demographics!

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrianTepfer–PropStream, the biggest aggregator of real estate data with coverage for 155+ million properties nationwide, now adds demographics, a new localized insights data set made available through its partnership with Local Logic.





Now, all real estate pros using the PropStream platform can determine location value drivers quickly and accurately, aiding in property comparisons, valuations, and investment potential.

This new upgrade will offer targeted and localized data for the following demographics up to a 1-mile radius of the subject property:

Housing Type

Income Average Income Employment Level Information Income Brackets

Total Population

Household Composition

Highest Education Level

Commute

PropStream’s President, Brian Tepfer, said, “We are continuously looking for ways to grow our data range and coverage above and beyond our competition so that our customers have an all-in-one platform to make informed decisions to find and market to leads.”

Tepfer continues, “While free demographic data is available, it’s often outdated and can be irrelevant to a subject property. Real estate pros can now become local experts armed with valuable neighborhood insights using PropStream’s powerful demographics data powered by Local Logic to generate more leads in viable markets.”

Understanding a property’s physical details is good but not enough for a challenging real estate market. When buyers or renters choose where to live, the area and nearby demographics are significant selling points. As a real estate pro, demographics are vital for determining investment and lead potential.

Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO of Local Logic, says, “We are thrilled to be working with a leader in real estate data aggregation, where our unrivaled specialization in localized insights allows us to offer a unique data partnership to PropStream and its customers. In turn, providing their customers with clarity and intelligence to grow their businesses.”

In a complex and ever-changing real estate market, professionals must stay current with new technology, resources, and data to continue scaling their businesses and stand out from competitors.

The future of real estate is here, and PropStream is leading the way.

To see Demographics in action – PropStream It – activate your 7-day free trial and enjoy 50 complimentary leads!

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart Company, is the leader in multi-sourced data aggregation, allowing real estate professionals to get the most targeted leads. In business since 2006, PropStream has data for over 155 million properties nationwide. Upcoming enhancements utilize the power of Predictive Real Estate Data to pave the way for new features, proprietary AI predictive analytics, and hundreds of filtering combinations (including 20 Lead Lists). PropStream helps real estate professionals find the best off-market leads and market to them in the least amount of time. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree four years in a row since 2021.

About Local Logic: Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With over 100 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses. Learn more at locallogic.co

Contacts

Support@Propstream.com

(877) 204-9040