Vena Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications for Mid-Market Organizations 2024

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications for Mid-Market Organizations 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52022623, May 2024).





The IDC MarketScape report evaluates the leading software providers in the financial planning & analysis (FP&A) market. Analysts assess each vendor’s capabilities and strategies, offering insights into their performance, strengths and market positioning, to help mid-market organizations make informed decisions about their planning, budgeting and forecasting software needs.

“At Vena, we are dedicated to equipping our customers with the tools and resources they need to drive success and achieve their financial goals,” said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. “This recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for enterprise planning, budgeting and forecasting applications validates our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers through our seamless integration with Microsoft applications, robust Partner ecosystem, client support services and industry-specific solutions.”

Vena’s platform leverages an in-memory Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) architecture and relational, online transaction processing (OLTP) database, offering advanced analytics and efficient data processing. The architecture supports high-performance data management and complex calculations, making it ideal for comprehensive and cross-functional planning, budgeting and forecasting. This technical foundation enhances Vena’s ability to deliver real-time insights and streamline financial processes for its clients across various industries to enable strategic decision making and drive business success.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform natively integrated with Microsoft 365. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make agile and more informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances productivity, collaboration and insights. Over 1,800 of the world’s leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

