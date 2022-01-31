Home Business Wire Velodyne Lidar to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Financial Results on...
Velodyne Lidar to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VLDR #FY2021Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and FY 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Monday, February 28, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30p.m. PT (4:30p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results.

What: Velodyne Lidar Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, February 28, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: 877-270-2148 and ask to be joined into the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. call.

Live Webcast: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Velodyne’s Investor Relations page: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/ . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, March 7, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the passcode 5202757.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Andrew Chan

Head of Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@velodyne.com

Media Contact:
Liv Allen

(415) 370-0716

velodyne@codewordagency.com

