INSTANT Intelligence, Inc. Names Rob Melnyk as Executive Vice President, Financial Services

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–INSTANT®, a leading data automation and generative technology company specializing in real-time business intelligence for global enterprises and ﬁnancial institutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Rob Melnyk as Executive Vice President, Financial Services. With his extensive experience in leadership at high-growth investment management and capital markets ﬁrms, Rob brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the INSTANT leadership team.





As Executive Vice President, Financial Services, Rob will spearhead efforts to reﬁne the INSTANT Platform for Financial Services, assist with the product delivery sales process, drive strategic planning, and lead cross-organizational initiatives to achieve INSTANT’s ambitious growth targets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob Melnyk as our Executive Vice President, Financial Services,” said Michael McMackin, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer. “Rob brings a wealth of expertise to our team with an outstanding history of delivering operational and sales results in multiple industries, most notably in the investment management industry. He brings a strategic approach that consistently drives success and a deep-rooted passion for developing ﬁnancial systems and teams. His proven track record and focus on developing technologically advanced systems and teams give us great conﬁdence that he will be instrumental in steering our company toward continued growth in the years ahead.”

Over the last 25 years, Rob has dedicated his career to managing and improving operations, back ofﬁce functions and processes at ﬁnancial institutions. Most recently, his experience included Managing Director of Operations and Treasury at Davidson Kempner Capital Management (DKCM), where Rob helped develop customized systems to streamline and improve various back ofﬁce operations. During his tenure at DKCM, the ﬁrm grew assets under management from $6 billion to more than $40 billion, resulting in a complex global organization that required specialized reporting and back ofﬁce management solutions to achieve efﬁciencies.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining the INSTANT team!” said Rob Melnyk. “INSTANT has created an amazing platform for driving network information with generative technology, advancing organizations to strategic operations from tactical reaction. All of this, with an amazing culture. INSTANT is positioned for tremendous growth with a first-class group of strategic partners and customers.”

Learn more about INSTANT

INSTANT® represents global business intelligence. With first-of-its-kind, real-time access to all your information – at all locations and bank accounts worldwide – it provides the scalability to extract real-time data from your entire global footprint. The INSTANT Platform represents three distinct areas of operation: financial services, supply chain, and customer insights. These pillars provide a robust solution that eliminates unnecessary tactical operations and provides actionable intelligence in areas such as:

INSTANT puts an end to the costly surprises that stem from incomplete, inaccurate, or stale information. With INSTANT, organizations gain access to AI-enabled solutions that offer a comprehensive view of their enterprise, empowering them with deep visibility.

INSTANT with its global partners: IBM (NYSE: IBM), SWIFT, AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOG), Lenovo (OTCMKTS: LNVGY), and UST provide technologically advanced products and services – in the most secure, scalable, and innovative environments. Through these partnerships, we provide the world’s first INSTANT Intelligence Platform.

For more information, visit www.inst.com.

