Nourishing Tomorrow: How ‘Food is Medicine’ Advances Food Retailing and Positive Outcomes for Nutrition Responsive Health Conditions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth—The Food is Medicine Institute at the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy convened the second annual Food is Medicine Summit this week. The Summit provided an opportunity for leaders to share advances, best practices, and challenges, and discuss the future for those committed to delivering on the promise of food to improve health and address the nation’s most costly chronic diseases.





At the Summit, Co-Founder and President of Good Measures, Stefany Shaheen, joined colleagues from Kroger, Instacart, Season Health, and Walmart on a panel titled “Research Advances in Food Retailing.” Together, they explored innovations in food retailing to advance the accessibility of food prescription programs and other approaches by offering programs in a personalized, culturally relevant manner.

These improvements leverage technology and strategic partnerships to ensure that people can access fresh, nutritious food tailored to their specific health needs and cultural preferences. From personalized medically-tailored meals, to on-demand grocery delivery services, the evolving landscape of food retailing is revolutionizing how people make food choices and how those with nutrition-sensitive conditions are utilizing clinically-tailored and culturally relevant food prescriptions to meet their health needs.

“In a recent health plan partnership, we saw an 87% engagement rate in the Good Measures Good Food Prescription™ program. Analysis of health outcomes also demonstrated significant improvements in key health indicators, with 57% of participants in our Healthy Weight program achieving an average weight loss of 8% or 18 pounds,” Shaheen said. “Our programs are also helping health plans achieve member health outcomes that are directly tied to improving A1C and blood pressure, driving annual PCP visits and medication adherence, and targeting overall member health costs. Advancements in food retailing, grocery delivery, medically-tailored meals, and pick-up service organizations make it possible for us to reach people at home regardless of where they live. This provides a meaningful benefit and makes it easier for people to stay engaged.”

The timely delivery of groceries by organizations such as Instacart, Kroger, and Walmart to those in need plays a crucial role in ensuring access to nutritious food when it matters most. By removing barriers such as transportation and time constraints, grocery delivery services empower individuals to adhere to their prescribed dietary regimens more effectively. As a result, they can better manage their health conditions, improve their overall well-being, and enhance their quality of life.

“Instacart is proud to partner with leaders across healthcare to help more people get the fresh and nutritious foods they need from the grocers they know, love and trust. Our platform enables more than 95% of U.S. households – including 93% of those located food deserts – access to delivery of fresh, culturally-relevant groceries. Through our partnerships, we’re helping build personalized food prescription programs, tailored to individual health conditions,” explained Sarah Mastrorocco, VP & GM of Instacart Health.

Medically-tailored groceries and food prescriptions, informed by clinical guidelines, are filling critical gaps for healthy food access with the potential to improve health outcomes and increase health equity.

Dariush Mozaffarian, Director of the Food is Medicine Institute at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, highlights the potential of integrating nutrition science with healthcare delivery. “The integration of nutrition science with healthcare delivery holds immense potential to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. By advancing the science and practice of food as medicine, we can create a healthier and more equitable future for all,” said Mozaffarian.

The transformative potential of food retailing is helping advance population health and underscores the importance of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of healthcare. By prioritizing accessibility, cultural relevance, and nutrition intervention, these initiatives are not only improving health outcomes, but also empowering people to make healthier choices.

