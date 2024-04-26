United States Tier I Mobile Device and Data Industry Report 2024: 4G Paved the Way, Now 5G Promises a New Era of Wireless Connectivity – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire United States Tier I Mobile Device and Data Industry Report 2024: 4G...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Growth Opportunities in the US Tier I Mobile Device and Data Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The US mobile communications industry continues to grow at a steady pace. The number of mobile connections has crossed 500 million, which means there are more cellular connections than people in the United States.

Despite high penetration rates, the number of connections has continued to increase. Wireless high-speed broadband services, developments in the cellular machine-to-machine (M2M) and internet of things (IoT) sectors, and the resurgence of unlimited mobile plans are the top growth drivers.

New network technologies, device form factors, and computing paradigms continue to reshape the mobile industry. 4G was already considered a revolution for wireless communication.

With 5G, the wireless service experience will completely transform how data is delivered (speed, latency) and how various types of wireless devices will be supported over public networks. 5G-enabled smartphones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices will facilitate an acceleration in revenues for wireless communications service providers (CSPs).

Mobile operators in the United States are well aware of the need to support higher data bandwidths on their networks and are investing in appropriate spectrum, infrastructure, and business frameworks to support the growth of next-generation mobile services.

