Vanta Introduces ISO 42001 to Ensure Responsible AI Usage and Development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vanta, the leading trust management platform, today launched support for the ISO 42001 standard, giving customers a framework for responsibly developing and using AI through an AI Management system (AIMS) certified by third-party auditors. Aligned with the launch, Vanta unveiled the agenda for VantaCon UK, bringing their annual user conference to London on 23 April to discuss global trends in security, compliance and the future of trust in an AI world amongst a gathering of experts and Vanta customers.





According to Vanta’s State of Trust Report, 54% of business and IT leaders globally are concerned that secure data management is becoming more challenging with AI adoption, with another 51% saying that using Generative AI technologies could erode customer trust. As a result, security teams are spending more time building trust in their AI-powered products through back-and-forth conversations with prospects and creating bespoke documentation with less time for strategic security initiatives.

Demonstrating AI trust with ISO 42001 in Vanta

Established by the International Standards Organisation, ISO 42001 defines the requirements of an AIMS that helps organisations responsibly develop and use AI — emphasising ethical considerations, transparency and the necessity of continuous improvement. Designed for organisations that provide AI-based technologies or use AI sub-processors in their systems, ISO 42001 assists these organisations by outlining the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving an AIMS.

Vanta’s ISO 42001 solution simplifies AI system management through a lifecycle approach, ensuring that ethical considerations and risk management are embedded throughout the product development, deployment and operational stages. Vanta centralises all the ISO 42001 requirements in one place and helps customers document their AI policies, including:

Centralise and track requirements: Vanta's ISO 42001 solution comes with 70 new controls to streamline the implementation of governance requirements

Establish AI policies and process: Vanta's included policy templates helps customers define the scope of their AIMS, associated risks, impact, and more

Build responsible AI practices: Vanta helps customers understand, build and document their AI practices such as AI system development, usage, and data management within their AI system lifecycle

Coming soon, Vanta will release enhanced documentation automation, which automatically generates an Artificial Intelligence Impact Assessment (AIIA) report based on a customers’ AI provider type, AI model algorithm, the intended use of their system, and more — having an AIIA report is a fundamental requirement of ISO 42001, but also to comply with the EU AI Act.

VantaCon UK: The Future of Trust in an AI World

To dive into the future of trust in an AI world, VantaCon UK is coming to London on 23 April featuring executives, founders, futurists, security experts and investors from Google DeepMind, Financial Times, Proofpoint, Sequoia Capital, Checkout.com, incident.io, Owkin, Evervault and more. The half-day event includes keynotes, panel discussions, and product announcements to explore where security and compliance are headed next, including:

To Trust Management and Beyond Introducing Vanta’s future product vision presented by Christina Cacioppo, CEO; Jeremy Epling, Chief Product Officer; Stevie Case, Chief Revenue Officer; and innovators from across Vanta.



The Future of Trust in an AI World Generative AI is transforming trust and what it means to be trustworthy. This panel of AI investors, innovators and technology experts will discuss the obstacles and opportunities of building trust in an AI world. Featuring Christina Cacioppo, CEO, Vanta; Cristina Criddle, Technology Reporter, Financial Times; Pete Hamilton, Co-founder & CTO, incident.io; Luciana Lixandru, Partner, Sequoia Capital; and Tim Sadler, Group Vice President & General Manager, Tessian Group, Proofpoint.



The Next Security Frontier: From Automated Compliance to AI CISOs are in the business of instilling confidence – all while being confronted by more challenges than ever as we navigate an AI world. This panel of pioneering CISOs features Vijay Bolina, CISO, Head of Cybersecurity Research, Google DeepMind; Sean Catlett, fmr CISO, Reddit & Slack; Leo Cunningham, CISO, Owkin; and Jadee Hanson, CISO, Vanta.



The State of Trust in an AI World Vanta’s annual State of Trust industry report unveils the top barriers to improving — and proving security — and how AI and automation are transforming trust. Featuring insights and expert analysis from Colette Hanley, VP Technology Risk, Checkout.com; John Hetherton, Head of Compliance, Evervault; and Jenny Thai, Head of Content, Vanta.



For more information and to register for VantaCon UK, visit: https://events.vanta.com/vantaconuk.

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralise security for organisations of all sizes. Over 7,000 companies including Atlassian, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that’s real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta has customers in 58 countries with offices in Dublin, New York, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, visit www.vanta.com.

