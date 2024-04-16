Upcoming Live Webinar Shines Light on Best Practices to Secure the Digital Identity

“Securing the Digital Frontier: Navigating Challenges and Best Practices in Digital Identity Verification” Webinar and Q&A to Feature iconectiv EVP Michael O’Brien
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iconectiv:
What:
In today’s digital landscape, much of our daily activities are heavily dependent on global communication networks. Regardless of the type of information exchange, we value the immense convenience offered by our mobile devices. As we deal with sensitive matters such as personal details and financial information, this convenience introduces significant risks and responsibilities. One of the primary challenges in the digital identity domain revolves around the authentication and verification of “who” is involved.
During the upcoming webinar, “Securing the Digital Frontier: Navigating Challenges and Best Practices in Digital Identity Verification,” iconectiv Executive Vice President, Michael O’Brien, and Co-Founder of Transforma Insights, Jim Morrish, will explore the digital identity ecosystem. From mitigating the risk of communications fraud to navigating the regulatory landscape, maintaining the integrity of mobile communications and phone numbers is key to protecting the revenue streams realized through consumer engagement and conversational commerce. The webinar will take a deep dive into the central role that phone numbers play in facilitating commerce and supporting businesses (both B2B and B2C communications), as well as best practices for safeguarding Know your Customer (KYC) and Know your Business (KYB) initiatives that rely on this critical digital identity signal.
Why:
As the importance of quickly and confidently verifying a digital Identity continues to increase, enterprises, government organizations and others must understand and learn about:
Who:
Michael O’Brien – Executive Vice President, iconectiv
When:
15:00GMT/10:00am ET
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Where:
Register for the live webinar and Q&A session
About iconectiv
Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
