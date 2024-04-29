U.S. Air Force Cloud One Selects Rebellion Defense to Strengthen Cyber Resilience of Mission Applications

The U.S. Air Force’s Cloud One program office awards subcontract for Rebellion Nova to secure mission applications





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–Rebellion Defense, the technology company building software to outpace national security threats, today announced it has been awarded a subcontract for Rebellion Nova to deliver continuous, automated testing for web applications hosted by the U.S. Air Force’s Cloud One enterprise cloud platform.

“Cloud One is a leader in enabling the U.S. Department of Defense with commercial enterprise cloud offerings to deliver modern capabilities to the Air Force,” said Ben FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer at Rebellion Defense. “We’re excited for Nova to play a key part in securing their applications to protect our warfighters’ missions.”

Under this contract, Rebellion will deliver on-demand, continuous application testing with its Rebellion Nova software product to identify actionable security insights during the software development process to incorporate cyber resilience at the start of an application’s lifecycle. Nova testing results will also inform gating criteria for applications moving into production environments to provide last-mile validation of cyber readiness.

This partnership between Cloud One and Rebellion Defense marks forward progress on implementing the Pentagon’s shift to continuous cybersecurity practices, moving away from point-in-time security checks that provide limited insight against the evolving nature of software technology. Continuous, on-demand testing with Nova will empower mission application owners across Cloud One to gain ready access to the latest security insights and compliance with continuous Authorization to Operate (cATO) requirements.

Rebellion Defense is operating under a subcontract with Clarity Innovations, a mission-focused software provider, under its prime contract with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. This contract’s deliverables will meaningfully contribute to enhanced, full-cycle application security for Department of Defense application owners leveraging Cloud One’s platform.

