Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Holland, MI facility scales up production capacity of sodium-ion batteries to 600 megawatts annually, addressing the energy storage needs of data centers powering the surge in Artificial Intelligence

Natron’s high-performance sodium-ion batteries outperform lithium-ion batteries in power density and recharging speed, require zero lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, and are non-flammable

Ribbon-cutting event held today in Holland, MI attended by Director of ARPA-E Evelyn Wang, PhD, Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks and other dignitaries

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron” or “the Company”), the global leader in sodium-ion battery technology, today announced the commencement of commercial-scale operations at its sodium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Holland, Michigan. Natron’s milestone marks the first-ever commercial-scale production of sodium-ion batteries in the U.S. These batteries offer higher power density, higher cycles, a domestic U.S. supply chain, and unique safety characteristics over other battery technologies, and are the only UL-listed sodium-ion batteries on the market today.









The Company marked the occasion with an opening ceremony held at its facility in Holland, MI today, featuring remarks from Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks, Evelyn Wang, PhD, the Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), and Company executives Founder and Co-CEO Colin Wessells, and Co-CEO Wendell Brooks.

“ We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first commercial sodium-ion battery manufacturing facility in the United States. Sodium-ion batteries offer a unique alternative to lithium-ion, with higher power, faster recharge, longer life-cycle, and a completely safe and stable chemistry. As we now begin to scale production, Natron will strengthen the domestic battery supply chain and create high-quality clean energy jobs in Michigan,” said Colin Wessells, founder and co-CEO, Natron Energy. “ The electrification of our economy is dependent on the development and production of new, innovative energy storage solutions. We at Natron are proud to deliver such a battery without the use of conflict minerals or materials with questionable environmental impacts.”

“ Our new Holland facility will significantly accelerate Natron’s growth trajectory, positioning the company to lead the next battery revolution. As the world progresses toward a future powered by clean, renewable energy, continued innovation in the energy storage sector remains an absolute necessity,” said Wendell Brooks, co-CEO, Natron Energy. “ In addition, we expect our battery solutions will be used to power the explosive growth in data centers used for Artificial Intelligence. At Natron, we are proud to be leading the development of revolutionary sodium-ion battery technology. With the start of commercial-scale production here in Michigan, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for efficient, safe, and reliable battery energy storage.”

Natron has invested over $40 million to upgrade the $300 million facility and convert existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing lines to sodium-ion battery production. Contributing to this investment, ARPA-E provided $19.8 million through the Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) program. The Holland facility will accelerate Natron’s technology commercialization while supporting over 100 local jobs by the end of 2025 and strengthening the region’s rapidly growing clean energy manufacturing sector.

“ Today, we celebrate a factory that can fundamentally change industrial power and tackle domestic supply chains, and make the United States the world leader in sodium-ion battery technology,” said ARPA-E Director Evelyn N. Wang. “ This team has dedicated so much time toward chasing and realizing a moonshot that can transform our country’s energy infrastructure. ARPA-E is proud to support companies like Natron that are making a real impact in America’s energy future.”

At full capacity, the Holland facility is projected to produce 600 megawatts of sodium-ion batteries annually and will serve as a blueprint for future Natron giga-scale facilities. Natron will begin battery shipments in June with an initial focus on data center customers to address the energy storage needs and 24/7 power required to support the explosive growth of Artificial Intelligence. Beyond data centers, Natron aims to transform the way businesses use industrial power across a wide range of end markets, including industrial mobility, EV fast charging, and telecom, among others.

“ As a strong supporter and investor, we are very excited about this breakthrough commercial milestone for Natron,” said Guillermo Sierra, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives – Energy Transition at Nabors Industries. “ Natron’s sodium-ion batteries are poised to play a significant role in advancing large industrial and utility-scale decarbonization, including potentially at our drilling operations where Nabors is deploying various solutions to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Commercial production and customer delivery of Natron’s sodium-ion batteries are major steps for the company’s scale up plans and we are very much looking forward to seeing continued adoption of Natron’s products across diversified industries and use-cases.”

Natron’s patented Prussian blue electrodes store and transfer sodium-ions faster, more often, and with lower internal resistance than any other commercial battery on the market today. The Company’s battery chemistry presents zero strain during charging and discharge, 10x faster cycling than traditional lithium-ion batteries, and an over 50,000 cycle-life.

Natron’s supply chain requires zero lithium, cobalt, nickel, or other difficult-to-obtain minerals. Made from commodity materials including aluminum, iron, manganese, and sodium electrolyte, Natron’s cells, modules, and battery represent an environmentally and socially responsible alternative to lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) provided the first source of funding to Natron in 2012, followed by additional funding in 2020, and the Company has received investments from strategic customers, including Chevron and Nabors Industries.

About Natron Energy

Natron Energy manufactures sodium-ion battery products based on a unique and patented Prussian blue electrode chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems for AI data centers to EV fast charging and system hybridization. Natron’s mission is to transform critical power, industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with batteries that offer higher power density, faster recharge, and a significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron’s safe, sustainable products are UL 1973 listed, are not susceptible to thermal runaway, and do not use conflict minerals. Learn more about Natron and its sodium-ion technology at Natron.energy.

About ARPA-E

ARPA-E advances high-potential, high-impact clean energy technologies across a wide range of technical areas that are strategic to America’s energy security. Learn more about these efforts and ARPA-E’s commitment to ensuring the United States continues to lead the world in developing and deploying advanced clean energy technologies.

Contacts

Natron Media:



Natron@icrinc.com