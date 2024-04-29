Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025 on May 22, 2024

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#snowflakesummit—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ends April 30, 2024, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.





Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 3 p.m. Mountain Time on May 22, 2024. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (833) 470-1428 (Access code: 837931), or if outside the United States, by dialing +1 (929) 526-1599 (Access code: 837931).

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

