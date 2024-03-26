unWired Broadband to bring NextGen Fiber Internet to Coalinga, CA

COALINGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fiber—unWired Broadband, a leading high-speed Internet provider in California, announced today it has begun construction on its state-of-the-art NextGen Fiber Internet network in Coalinga, CA. This $11 million project will deliver Internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps and beyond to the entire City of Coalinga, totaling over 4,874 addresses. Construction will be completed in late October, with service becoming available in initial neighborhoods in April.









Based in Fresno, unWired has been in the business of connecting underserved communities since 2003. Their robust fixed wireless Internet network has deployed over 200 towers across 16 counties in California, with two towers already serving Coalinga. unWired will be utilizing their NextGen Fiber technology to provide symmetrical speeds, unlimited data, and unmatched reliability. Businesses, along with multi-family dwellings, can work with our NextGen Fiber enterprise team to design a custom plan that fits their specific needs.

unWired is thrilled to bridge the digital divide in Coalinga, a city that has never had access to cable or fiber Internet. “We know that we’re not just increasing bandwidth, we’re creating long-term economic opportunities that will benefit residents and businesses for years to come,” said Peter Sorensen, CEO of unWired Broadband. “unWired is proud to be part of building a brighter, more prosperous Coalinga.”

“Our community is looking forward to reliable high-speed Internet. Something we in Coalinga have not had before,” said Coalinga City Councilman Lonnie Hedgecock. “NextGen Fiber will open opportunities for business expansion in Coalinga and we are looking forward to a better future.”

To celebrate this exciting milestone in the City of Coalinga, unWired will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on April 3, 2024 at 11:00 am on the corner of Sunset and Coalinga Plaza (5th Street). The event will feature remarks from city officials and unWired executives, as well as a photo op. The media and public are invited to attend and witness the start of a new era of connectivity in Coalinga.

About unWired Broadband

unWired Broadband is the leading Internet provider for rural and underserved areas in Central and Northern California. Their network includes over 200 towers connecting communities that have been ignored by cable and fiber Internet providers. Since their inception in 2003, they have expanded their connectivity suite to also include redundancy solutions, a data center and most recently, fiber Internet.

