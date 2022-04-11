UiPath Earns FedRAMP In Process Status for Its Automation Cloud Public Sector

UiPath Will Help Government Agencies Digitize and Improve Customer Experiences Through Secure Automation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that UiPath Automation Cloud Public Sector has achieved In Process status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). UiPath’s In Process designation at the Moderate Impact Level means the offering is on the path to FedRAMP authorization.

Available on the FedRAMP Marketplace, UiPath is a pure-play, end-to-end automation platform. UiPath automation software can be used to securely and transparently process data, speed operations and empower government workers, and improve customer experience for U.S. citizens and U.S. government bodies.

Improving the customer experience is a top priority under the current administration. In December 2021, the White House issued its Executive Order (EO) on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government. The directive instructs federal agencies to modernize government programs and find ways to reduce costly, time-consuming administrative tasks—which are achievable in automation first organizations. Additionally, since the launch of the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, government agencies are migrating to the cloud to achieve scalability and reduce costs.

“This administration’s customer experience executive order creates the establishment of a digital-first service delivery model for government. Automation helps achieve this far-reaching goal by enabling faster, more effective services in every level of government,” said Christopher Townsend, Vice President of Public Sector at UiPath. “Our FedRAMP designation is a major milestone which will bring more value to our federal customers who want the ease and flexibility of a secure and compliant cloud-based automation platform.”

In federal, state, and local government—defense, civil, intelligence, healthcare, and education—automation is being deployed to increase capacity, speed, accuracy, and resilience. As workload demands on government agencies have increased in recent years, automation technology is helping employees meet the rising demand from customers for expeditious public services—from accessing assistance programs to filing for unemployment to efficient taxpaying processes—while addressing some of the government’s most pressing business challenges.

“At UiPath, we are best positioned to improve the federal customer experience and helping federal, state, and local agencies meet their digital transformation mandates,” Townsend said. “Our expertise in building, scaling, and facilitating automation programs, along with this FedRAMP designation, provides agencies with a reliable partner and a secure automation option to deliver faster and more personalized customer service.”

FedRAMP is a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for federal government-authorized cloud products and service programs at the low, moderate, and high-risk impact levels. The FedRAMP program addresses the security of commercial cloud service providers and helps government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment.

UiPath Automation Cloud Public Sector is in preview and available to public sector customers. For more information, please contact uspublicsector@uipath.com. To learn more about UiPath solutions for the public sector, please visit here.

