UEI Announces a Better Smart Home Control Experience with a Complete Line-Up of White Label Smart Home Hubs & Sensors

The products, powered by QuickSet® Cloud, align with UEI’s product and technology strategy to enable Discovery, Control and Interaction across disparate connected devices in the home to create smarter living for a growing list of smart home B2B customers. This family of smart home hubs, complemented by UEI’s complete range of Zigbee Sensors and accessories, enables customers to deliver tailored and managed experiences for their products while allowing for greater interoperability with other brands and ecosystems consumers have in their homes.

The hubs bring interoperability covering a wide range of wireless protocols including legacy IR for entertainment and airCon devices, Zigbee, Bluetooth, and IP devices as well as the fast-growing Matter-compatible device category.

UEI’s Full-Featured Hubs Deliver Seamless Interoperability, Includes:

Pre-integrated support for a complete range of Zigbee sensors and thermostats to create tailored kits for energy management, climate control, smart lighting, and more.

Built-in Zigbee radios, powerful IR Blasters, and support for Wi-Fi or Ethernet configuration for flexible placement in any room in the home.

Matter Bridging capability for control of non-matter devices via built-in iOS and Android Home apps.

Matter Controller and Multi-admin capability to work alongside other Matter Controllers for a seamless end-user experience, or to create a new Matter environment in a home.

Built-in support for nevo.ai virtual agent for a seamless onboarding experience, personalization and troubleshooting when help is needed.

Option for far-field voice to add hands-free control to any Smart TV ; streaming or cable/satellite set-top box or audio device.

UEI’s QuickSet Cloud Enhancement

UEI’s complete family of Butler Smart Home hubs leverage Quickset® Cloud’s powerful device discovery and configuration abilities, and work with any Zigbee-enabled nodes or UEI-developed sensors with complete rule-based automation and scene creation features.

The UEI Butler Family of Smart Hubs Lineup Includes Four Products:

Nevo Butler Entertainment Companion enabling far-field voice control for existing entertainment devices.

Butler Zigbee Hub for a managed network that can be kitted with Zigbee devices including sensors and thermostats; and Matter bridging capability to control Zigbee devices via native iOS and Android Home apps.

Butler Matter Bridge that brings legacy devices into the Matter ecosystem. Control IR and non-matter-compliant IP devices via native iOS and Android Home apps; and

Butler Smart Hub: White Label Matter Controller with Multi-Admin capability, and built-in Zigbee hub to deliver a managed experience while blending in other user-purchased devices in the home.

“Our solutions are designed to help our customers bring products to market that work efficiently and seamlessly; ensuring end-users have the best smart home experience. Today’s announcement demonstrates UEI’s commitment to creating products for today’s consumer homes whether they are starting out on their first smart home system or if they have an existing smart home system that they want to maintain interoperability with tomorrow’s emerging standards,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, Sr. VP, of Products and Technology.

