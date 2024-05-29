Newegg to Showcase ABS AI-Enabled PCs and SellingPilot Marketplace SaaS Platform with Largest-Ever Presence at COMPUTEX 2024

Hall 1, 4F, Booth #N0602

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #computex—Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, today announced its largest-ever presence at the premier APAC computer convention, the 2024 Taipei International Computer Show (COMPUTEX 2024), June 4-7, in Taipei, Taiwan.









Newegg will showcase the company’s Advanced Battlestations (ABS) AI-enabled PCs, which give users a portal into the exciting world of AI, featuring a full suite of advanced AI software, and SellingPilot, a unique marketplace SaaS seller platform that brings a full suite of easy-to-use tools and advanced metrics to users’ fingertips to boost their success on a variety of mainstream global e-commerce marketplace platforms. Newegg’s booth, located at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F, Booth #N0602, will also feature enticing displays from eight key APAC PC component partners.

With an expertise in cross-border sales from APAC, Newegg will be distinguished as one of the only North American retailers exhibiting at COMPUTEX 2024. Newegg will be surrounded by booths from some of the world’s most successful and well-known computer system and component manufacturers, many of which sell their products through Newegg.com.

Recognizing the COMPUTEX 2024 theme of “Connecting AI,” Newegg will showcase the new line of ABS AI PC systems. Each system features components and a software suite designed to enable offline access to top AI modules. ABS AI desktop PCs are offered in three models, enabling users with different levels of expertise to create and explore with AI. The powerful suite of local AI software includes ABS AI Homebase, ABS AI Helper and ABS AICanDraw.

SellingPilot, a newly developed SaaS solution for marketplace sellers, will be demonstrated publicly for the first time. The multichannel management tool enables sellers to manage multiple e-commerce channels on a single platform, enabling them to easily list products and review sales results.

Finally, Newegg will also host a PC Builder event open to all COMPUTEX attendees on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. National Standard Time in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F, Area M. The event will feature DIY PC building experts competing in a time-based contest to build the ultimate desktop PC system.

“After a successful exhibitor presence at COMPUTEX last year, Newegg returns in 2024 with bigger ambitions to connect with key APAC manufacturers, key opinion leaders and other leaders in our industry,” said Newegg CEO Anthony Chow. “With the sizable growth of AI, this year’s theme provides a perfect forum for Newegg to showcase its AI strengths through the ABS AI PC systems. We’re also looking forward to unveiling SellingPilot, our new SaaS platform, that will empower marketplace sellers to achieve success on popular marketplace channels. We are focused on becoming a premier partner for marketplace sellers throughout the world.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Threads and Discord.

Contacts

Eric Wein



Newegg Commerce, Inc.



eric.j.wein@newegg.com