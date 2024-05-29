Informatica Summit in Saudi Arabia to Accelerate Path to Cloud-Powered Digital Transformation

Informatica plans office opening in Saudi to solidify AI-powered presence in region

News follows Informatica’s announcement of first ever Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) platform in Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today opened its doors to the first major data innovation summit in the Kingdom, which is set to outline a roadmap for how Saudi Arabia can accelerate its vision for becoming a cloud-first data-driven state ahead of the World Expo 2030.

The event, Informatica Summit Saudi Arabia 2024, brings together top industry leaders from around the world, including companies such as Accenture and Google. Throughout the event, attendees will engage in meaningful discussions on how AI-enabled data management and Generative AI can help empower all sectors of the economy.

Following the rapid growth in data adoption, the sessions – including those on Accelerating Your Cloud Journey, Compliance as the Competitive Advantage and Building the Intelligent Data Cloud – are set to empower governments and businesses from airlines to financial institutions to accelerate their digital cloud journeys.

The event itself comes at an opportune time for the company, which is due to open its first ever office in the Kingdom in the coming months. The new office will reinforce Informatica’s presence in the region, offering scalable, cloud-first data management solutions, aligning with the Saudi government’s mandate to digitally empower all sections of the economy by 2030.

The news also follows the major announcement in April that Informatica launched its AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) platform in Saudi Arabia, a first for the Kingdom. The investment includes establishing a new Point of Delivery (PoD) in Riyadh, on Google Cloud, which will enable the company to better support local partners and organisations with its cloud data management platform in line with local regulations.

Amit Walia, CEO at Informatica said: “We are currently witnessing history in the making in the Kingdom. Nowhere in the world are we seeing such rapid adoption of digitalization and this is the core of Saudi Vision 2030. Today we are at the crossroads, armed with an opportunity we cannot overlook – the future is wedded in cloud computing and AI. We have a key role to play in helping governments and businesses to manage their data, accelerate decision making and ultimately drive innovation.”

With reports from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology1 that the cloud computing sector is expected to double in size over the next three years, adding USD $13.3 billion to the country’s GDP, this event, office opening and the IDMC platform is set to help transform Riyadh into a data-driven state that can further economic and digital growth across the Kingdom.

For more information please visit https://www.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including over 80 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.

1 https://blog.tresconglobal.com/articles/saudi-arabia-set-to-witness-a-cloud-revolution-by-2030

Contacts

Informatica Public Relations



pr@informatica.com