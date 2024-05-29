FourKites Signs on as Collaborator to Consortium of Supply Chain Leaders Working to Streamline Scheduling Technology Across the Logistics Industry

FourKites is the first real-time visibility platform participating in the SSC

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites® today announced its role as a Collaborator in the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) as the first real-time visibility platform participating. FourKites joins organisations involved with the SSC — including Arrive Logistics, BlueYonder, Coyote Logistics, DHL, e2open, Echo, J.B. Hunt Transport, Lineage, Mastery, One Network Enterprises, Oracle, Ryder, TI NTG, Uber Freight, Werner and Worldwide Express — which aims to foster greater efficiency within the supply chain technology landscape.





Freight scheduling has been a pervasive problem for the supply chain, compounded by the past decade’s tremendous growth and diversification in scheduling solutions. Shippers and carriers today are responsible for juggling dozens of methods of scheduling freight with shippers, each with their own interface and API, which creates friction and inefficiencies throughout the supply chain.

In response to this challenge, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight joined forces in 2022 to establish the SSC, to create the first universal appointment scheduling standard in the form of an API. With many leading organisations now involved and driving the Standard forward, the SSC’s goal is to simplify the integration of systems across the fragmented ecosystem between shippers, carriers and intermediaries to create a more efficient appointment scheduling process. The SSC has endorsed a universal standard for the API, released October 2, 2023, which eliminates the need for multiple interfaces and allows carriers to interact through a single interface.

“Embracing a universal scheduling API unlocks seamless coordination across supply chains,” explains Viral Parekh, Head of Logistics Operations at The Kraft Heinz Company. “As more companies endorse this unified approach, we pave the way for unparalleled system efficiency, streamlining operations and driving transformative growth throughout the industry.”

FourKites is collaborating with the SSC because of its proven commitment to optimising ecosystem performance, carrier success and building a more user-friendly operating environment. In addition, FourKites’ robust customer base and recognised industry leadership enables it to play a role in developing the API and accelerating adoption across its customer and partner network. With over 100,000 appointments scheduled in the platform every month, Slot Manager is one of FourKites’ fastest-growing products, as it significantly eliminates the friction associated with manual time slot booking.

“We’re thrilled to participate in this consortium of industry heavy-hitters,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “A single API between our Slot Manager solution and our shippers’ carrier networks will create a frictionless operating environment for everyone involved, and will make FourKites customers Shippers of Choice, with lower cost to serve and a reliable, reputable integration.”

The SSC’s main objectives are to define the API standard for sharing scheduling information, eliminate manual processes by automating interactions where possible, implement standardised interfaces and integrations across core platforms, and advocate the standard across the industry.

About the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC)

Founded in 2022 by Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight, the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) was established to create freight appointment scheduling standards that provide consistent visibility into the supply chain. Together with shippers, carriers and intermediaries, the SSC aims to simplify the integration of systems across the fragmented ecosystem and generate efficiency across the freight industry. To learn more, visit www.FreightAPIs.org.

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,500 of the world’s most recognised brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

