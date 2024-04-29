U.S. Congressional Delegation Tours Belden Facility in Nogales, Mexico

Tour highlighted fiber optic systems production capabilities to members of Congress and representatives from U.S. Consulate in Mexico









NOGALES, SONORA, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, last week welcomed a group of U.S. congressional representatives, members of the U.S. Consulate and representatives from the Bipartisan Policy Center to its manufacturing facility in Nogales, Mexico. Belden leaders hosted the delegation for a tour Friday, April 26, highlighting the productivity of the Nogales facility and its role in enabling the solutions Belden delivers across North America and worldwide.

The tour showcased the significant investments Belden has made in the last two years to increase fiber optic production capabilities. The Nogales plant – which has a production capacity of 7.4 million feet of cable per day – manufactures fiber products that are deployed in such environments as data centers, broadcast applications and industrial facilities. With the rise of technologies like AI, robotics and 5G, these markets are experiencing ever-increasing demands for bandwidth, data rates and speed that are best served by fiber optic systems.

The members of Congress in attendance were a bipartisan group seeking to learn more about economic activity in the region in order to advance sound public policy. Participants included representatives from Arizona, California, Illinois and New York. The visit to Belden underscored the importance of the binational relationship between Mexico and the United States in facilitating productivity and economic activity.

Belden’s Nogales location helps bolster the resilience of the company’s supply chain, ensuring efficient and secure support for the U.S. infrastructure industry. The proximity to the U.S. also enables quicker delivery times and access to raw materials sourced within the region, such as copper mined in Arizona. The location also benefits from a pipeline of qualified talent from local universities and tech centers.

“We are honored to welcome these visitors to our state-of-the-art production facility,” said Jay Wirts, Belden’s Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions. “Having a dialogue with these leaders gives us the opportunity to showcase how the solutions we develop at this location – and others like it across the globe – are powering the network and digitization needs of our customers.”

Belden’s Syracuse, NY location has also attracted the attention of policymakers thanks to recent innovation, capital investments and job creation in the broadband space. In February, New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Belden to announce a multimillion-dollar award to support Syracuse-based growth initiatives, and in 2023, Belden leaders joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senior White House advisor Mitch Landrieu, and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) as they recognized Belden’s investment in broadband innovation at its Syracuse, NY, facility.

