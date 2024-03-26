U.S. Architectural Lighting Introduces AXIM Series of Contemporary Columns and Bollards for Expanded Outdoor Pedestrian Applications

New series offering of contemporary round columns offer superior performance and scalability with exceptional lighting to create comfortable and secure illuminated outdoor spaces





PALMDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Architectural Lighting, a leading American manufacturer of contemporary area and street lighting, introduces the AXIM Series of contemporary columns and bollards that complement architectural compositions. With clean contemporary styling, the AXIM Series of products are elegant luminaires suitable for both modern and classic architecture.

Available in height ranges from 3 feet to 16 feet for varying scale and applications, the high-performance AXIM Series is composed of two column lights and a bollard built around U.S. Architectural Lighting’s paramount PLED® Optical System. The AXIM Series can light human scale pedestrian applications such as parks, pathways, entries, plazas, and walkways.

The AXIM Series round columns come in two diameters and height ranges that are suitable for their setting. The smaller 7” Diameter AXMR7 column has standard heights from 8 foot to 12 foot. Its companion bollard AXMRB comes in standard heights of 36”, 42”, and 48”. The 9” diameter AXIM column (AXMR9) is available in standard heights ranging from 10 foot to 12 foot.

In terms of photometric output, the AXMR7 and AXMRB have wattages ranging from 7 to 40 watts and maximum lumen output ranging from 4800 to 5100 Lumens depending on the PLED distribution. The AXMR9 column ranges from 11 to 66 watts and maximum output of 8000 to 8500 lumens. The series is available in standard 2700K, 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K. All Standard LEDs have a minimum of 70 CRI.

The AXIM Series accepts an input of 120-277V, 50-60Hz or 347V-480V, 50-60Hz with 0 – 10V dimmable driver. The PLED® modules have TM-21 L83 rated 100,000-hour performance life. The drivers are UL and cUL recognized and have a minimum operating temperature of -40°F/-40°C.

Constructed of high-quality, durable materials for long-term performance. AXIM products feature stainless steel hardware and optional impact-resistant, UV stable acrylic lensing for added durability. The AXIM columns and bollards are available in standard finishes and RAL colors to complement the architectural site.

For more information about the AXIM Series, visit (https://www.usaltg.com/) or call (800) 877-6537.

Established in 1984 and based in Palmdale, Calif., US Pole Co. manufactures area, site, and street lighting under two brands. Sun Valley Lighting offers a broad range of traditional luminaire/pole/base components in a large selection of finishes, while U.S. Architectural Lighting provides contemporary site and area lighting comprised of sleek, sophisticated lines. Both product lines are manufactured in the U.S. and meet the guidelines established under Build America Buy America (BABA), enabling their products to be installed in federally funded sites that require products that are BABA compliant.

