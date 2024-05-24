TruBridge Awarded Peer Review Designation by Healthcare Financial Management Association

HFMA acknowledges TruBridge Medical Coding Services and the company’s value to the healthcare ecosystem.

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, recently underwent a rigorous peer review of its Medical Coding Services by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). Through intense evaluation, HFMA awarded this TruBridge solution with the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.





The recognition comes as TruBridge continues to advocate for health systems across the country, supporting rural healthcare with solutions designed to meet the unique needs of community health. HFMA® Peer Reviewed Medical Coding Services from TruBridge is a HIPAA-compliant solution that guarantees 95 percent accuracy and quick turnaround times for all types of clinical coding. This solution is currently used by 135 hospitals and health systems nationwide.

“This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional quality and accuracy in medical coding and champion our commitment to improving the financial health of healthcare organizations,” said Patrick Murphy, MBA, FHFMA, General Manager, TruBridge. “We are honored to now have three solutions that are Peer Reviewed by HFMA®. We remain dedicated to exceeding the expectations of our clients, while clearing the way for care across all healthcare delivery settings.”

HFMA’s Peer Review process entails a third-party assessment of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We are pleased to have TruBridge achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice, Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. “The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value.”

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 117,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About TruBridge

We are a trusted partner to more than 1,500 healthcare organizations with a broad range of technology-first solutions that address the unique needs and challenges of diverse communities, promoting equitable access to quality care and fostering positive outcomes. TruBridge has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative data-driven solutions that create real value by supporting both the financial and clinical side of healthcare delivery. Our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings and medical coding services combine unparalleled visibility and transparency to enhance productivity and support the financial health of healthcare organizations across all care settings. We support efficient patient care with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. Above all, we believe in the power of community and encourage collaboration, connection, and empowerment with our customers. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.trubridge.com.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder



Chief Marketing Officer



Tracey.schroeder@trubridge.com

251-639-8100