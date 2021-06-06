Tricentis Founder & CSO Wolfgang Platz To Discuss Establishing an Intelligent Enterprise With Continuous Testing at SAP Sapphire

Platz to host session on how to break down the walls slowing your SAP software journey

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolfgang Platz, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Tricentis, the leader in continuous testing, is scheduled to host a session at SAP Sapphire, a fully virtual, enterprise transformation conference that kicks off on June 2 and runs throughout the globe until July 15. Platz will use his platform at the event to dive into the ins-and-outs of how to eliminate the testing bottlenecks that are slowing enterprise adoption of SAP software.

WHAT: As enterprises rush to undergo intelligent digital transformations, business leaders are faced with a slew of tough challenges in the race to modernize, such as high-cost, high-risk software migrations. From artificial intelligence to IoT, Tricentis, SAP’s official software testing solution, is on the forefront of emerging trends changing the face of the enterprise as we know it. To establish the intelligent enterprise faster, Platz addresses the crucial need to “take good care of your software testing.” In the session, he will touch upon three burning questions CIOs must ask themselves when tackling digital transformation and the solutions needed for their business to thrive.

WHEN:

Monday, June 7 6:00 AM – 6:15 AM PT

Monday, June 7 11:45 AM – 12:00 PM PT

Sunday, June 20 8:30 PM – 8:45 PM PT

WHERE:

Attendees can login to view the session here. Note: The sessions will be available 15 minutes ahead of each respective start time.

WHO:

Wolfgang Platz, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Tricentis

