Tractor Supply Wins 2024 CIO 100 Award

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has been named a 2024 winner of a CIO 100 Award by Foundry’s CIO. CIO 100 Awards recognize organizations that are using information technology in innovative ways to deliver business value. Tractor Supply received the award for a groundbreaking project that leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance customer service and increase conversion.





“Our team members are known for providing legendary service in our stores. Our goal is to further empower them through technology, making them the heroes as they serve our customers,” said Rob Mills, chief technology, digital commerce and strategy officer at Tractor Supply. “I’m incredibly proud of the teams across our organization that helped bring this ambitious project to life, and to our team members for embracing it as we serve Life Out Here.”

Tractor Supply’s award-winning project uses AI in two capacities. The “Computer Vision” component uses artificial intelligence to efficiently alert Team Members when a line is building at the register and additional help is needed. It will also notify Team Members when customers are browsing or need help in certain areas of the store, eliminating the need for customers to seek out a Team Member and ask for help.

The second component of the project is a generative AI application called “Hey GURA.” Provided to each of the company’s store Team Members via their handheld devices and earpieces, the app enables Team Members to 1) ask for recommendations on the appropriate product for a customer’s situation, 2) learn more about products sold in Tractor Supply stores and build their knowledge base, 3) learn where a product is located in the store and 4) obtain answers to HR and job-related questions. Team Members can utilize Hey GURA when serving a customer or in their day-to-day job as they build their knowledge of Tractor Supply products and services.

To win a CIO 100 Award, applicants must successfully show an external panel of judges that they have executed their project well in uncommon or innovative ways. Winning applications must also demonstrate measurable business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, improving relationships with customers or digitally transforming the business.

Tractor Supply will accept its award at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards August 5-7, 2024 in Colorado Springs. For more information about Tractor Supply, visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company



For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About CIO



CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

About the US CIO 100 Awards



The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2024 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at www.cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

