Toshiba Launches SmartMCD™ Series Gate Driver ICs with Embedded Microcontroller

– Debut product delivers sensorless control of three-phase brushless DC motors –

KAWASAKI, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started volume shipments of the SmartMCD™ Series of gate driver[1] ICs with embedded microcontroller (MCU). The first product, “TB9M003FG,” is suitable for sensorless control of three-phase brushless DC motors used in automotive applications, including water and oil pumps, fans and blowers.




TB9M003FG combines a microcontroller (Arm® Cortex®-M0), flash memory, power control functions and communications interface functions into a gate driver that controls and drives N-ch power MOSFETs for three-phase brushless DC motor drives. This integration will reduce system sizes and component counts while realizing advanced and complex motor control for a wide variety of automotive motor applications. The new product also incorporates Toshiba’s proprietary vector engine, hardware for sensorless sinewave control, reducing the load on the microcontroller, and the size of the software.

A reference design using TB9M003FG, “Motor Driving Circuit for Automotive Body Electronics Using SmartMCD™,” is now available on Toshiba’s website.

The expanding market for electric vehicles (xEV) requires electrification, component integration, downsized electronic control unit (ECUs), and quieter motors. In response, the new product contributes to downsizing of ECUs by integrating a microcontroller into the gate driver, and to quieter motors by using vector control.

Note:

[1] Gate driver: A driver to drive MOSFETs

Applications

Automotive

  • Water pumps
  • Oil pumps
  • Fans
  • Blowers, etc.

Features

  • Sensorless control gate driver IC for three-phase brushless DC motor (built-in charge pump circuit)
  • 32bit MCU (Arm® Cortex®-M0), operation frequency: 40MHz (built-in low-speed/high-speed oscillator)
  • Built-in memories

    Flash: 64Kbytes; ROM: 12Kbytes; RAM: 4KBytes
  • Built-in vector engine and programmable motor driver
  • Built-in 1-shunt resistor current sense amplifier, 12-bit A/D converter and 10-bit A/D converter
  • Various detection circuits

    Current limiter, over current, Vbat overvoltage, over temperature, etc.
  • Communications method: LIN and PWM communications selectable, UART
  • AEC-Q100 (Grade 0), automotive-electronic-component-certification qualified.

Main Specifications

Part number

TB9M003FG

Supported motors

Three-phase brushless DC motor

Main functions

1-shunt resistor current sense amplifier, sensorless method, vector control, square wave control

Main error detections

Undervoltage, overvoltage, external power MOSFET open / short failure, over temperature

Absolute

maximum

ratings

Supply voltage Vbat (V)

-0.3 to +40

Operating

ranges

Supply voltage Vbat (V)

6 to 18

Operating temperature

Topr (°C)

Ta=-40 to 150

Tj=-40 to 175

Package

Name

P-HTQFP48-0707-0.50-001

Size (mm)

Typ.

9.0 × 9.0

Reliability

AEC-Q100 (Grade 0) qualified
 

Follow the link below for more on the new product.

TB9M003FG

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s automotive motor drivers.

Analog Devices

* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.

* SmartMCD™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company’s 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

