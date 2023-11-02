Tonal Partners with Extend to Offer Technology-Enabled Product Protection to Customers

The Solution Leverages Extend’s AI-powered Platform to Automate Product Protection, Drive Customer Loyalty and Deliver Incremental Revenue for the Company

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extend, the leader in technology-enabled product protection, announced today a partnership with Tonal, a leader in the home fitness equipment industry with its advanced strength and personal training platform that combines proprietary digital weight, artificial intelligence, and expert-led coaching, to offer Extend Product Protection to Tonal’s customers. The Extend solution will offer nationwide in-home service and repairs for Tonal customers who purchase protection plans. The program includes 4- and 5-year protection plans and will cover accidental damage and, once the manufacturer warranty ends, mechanical and electrical failure.





“We are excited to partner with Tonal, a leader in the at home intelligent fitness space, to contribute to the exceptional customer service they deliver across their community,” said Rohan Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Extend. “By offering product protection through Extend, Tonal will underscore their commitment to consumers across the entire product life cycle and our solution will also drive incremental revenue for the company. Together, we’re excited to make sure that no Tonal customer ever misses a workout!”

“Tonal is proud to partner with Extend to offer customers continued support with in-home repairs and servicing on their Tonal,” said Phillippe Lambotte, VP of Customer Care, Logistics and Field Operations at Tonal. “It is important to us that we offer our customers service options throughout the life cycle of their Tonal trainer so that their fitness routine is never compromised. With Extend, we have both unlocked a revenue stream and a scalable way to service customers. Together we will help Tonal customers be their strongest.”

For merchants that are known for superior customer service, technology-enabled product protection has become a key differentiator with consumers and an important source of incremental revenue for brands. For more information about Product Protection by Extend, visit https://www.extend.com/product-protection.

About Extend

Extend, a leading modern Product Protection Platform, enables merchants to easily offer protection plans and deliver an elegant support experience to end customers. Through its AI-driven technology, Extend handles everything from offer merchandising and optimization, to replacement or reimbursement resolutions and delivering seamless end-to-end customer experiences. The company’s API-first solution has reinvented the antiquated extended warranty and shipping protection industries by eliminating many of the issues customers face with legacy providers, boosting customer confidence and retention. Extend works with over 800 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries such as electronics, furniture, jewelry, sports and fitness, auto parts, and more.

Extend is backed by industry-leading venture capital firms and financial companies including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Amex Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, and 40 North. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.extend.com.

About Tonal

Tonal is the intelligent home gym and the first truly personalized approach to strength training. The Tonal platform combines world-class industrial design, data science, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI) to help enable people to lead healthier lives and effectively reach their fitness goals. A full-body strength assessment automatically sets the optimal weight for every move, and adaptive digital weight adjusts in real-time for the most personalized and effective workout that helps members achieve measurable results. Tonal offers more than three thousand coach-led, on-demand and live workouts across a number of fitness categories including strength training, cardio, yoga, HIIT, mobility, and more. Founded by Aly Orady, a supercomputer engineer, Tonal is backed by leading growth and venture capital investors including L Catterton, THVC, Cobalt Capital, Kindred Ventures, Dragoneer, Sapphire Ventures, Mayfield, Shasta Ventures, and Delta-v as well as leading investors in health and fitness. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

