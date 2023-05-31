ThoroughCare Expands to New Location to Support Continued Operational Growth, Hiring

Expansion offers opportunities for new partnerships, product expansion

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accountablecareorganizations–ThoroughCare, Inc., an integrated care coordination software platform that enables healthcare providers to effectively deliver value-based care, has expanded to a new location to meet the needs of its continued growth and support new hiring initiatives. Located in Pittsburgh’s historic North Side, this location offers the company a spacious area to work in and additional resources to support product expansion.

“We continue to see significant growth made possible by the hard work and talent of the incredible team at ThoroughCare,” said Dan Godla, Founder & CEO of ThoroughCare. “As our team expands, its time for our operation to expand with it. This new space offers us a comfortable location to continue supporting our current clients, and presents opportunities for new partnerships.”

ThoroughCare has seen over 230% revenue growth since 2019. Over the course of the last year, ThoroughCare has closed a $3 million capital raise and increased hiring across marketing, sales, product, and support by 200%. The new location doubles ThoroughCare’s available office space. Half of ThoroughCare’s Pittsburgh-based team has already moved into the new office and continues regular business operations. Recently announced partnerships with Azalea Health and Honor My Decisions demonstrate the company’s commitment to product support and expansion.

“As health care becomes increasingly complex, our digital care coordination platform is uniquely positioned to enhance the care journey, aid the transition to value-based care, and support patients in achieving their life goals,” said ThoroughCare COO Earl Hutz. “ThoroughCare’s continued expansion and growth is a testament to that.”

As one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest-growing private companies in the US and Pennsylvania, ThoroughCare offers competitive compensation, benefits, retirement planning, and career advancement opportunities. Explore open roles at www.thoroughcare.net/join-our-team.

ThoroughCare, Inc. has helped healthcare providers overcome healthcare challenges through intuitive software solutions for streamlined patient care. To discover how your healthcare organization can partner with ThoroughCare, contact a representative by visiting www.thoroughcare.net.

About ThoroughCare

Founded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides digital care coordination solutions to over 600 health clinics and physician practices throughout the United States. ThoroughCare’s intuitive software, analytics, and mobile applications are designed to support a holistic, continuum of care for healthy patients and thriving practices. Organizations use ThoroughCare’s SaaS platform to enable personalized health experiences, streamline value-based care delivery, and help identify the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net

